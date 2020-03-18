Smart Toys Market 2019 Players, Regions, Market Share, Gross Margin, Supply and Consumption Demand Analysis

The global Smart Toys market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Smart Toys market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Smart Toys market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Smart Toys across various industries.

The Smart Toys market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart toys market. Key players profiled in the report include Hasbro Inc., Sony Corporation, Jakks Pacific Inc., Mattel Inc., The Lego Group, Playmobil, Kid II Inc., KNex Industries Inc., Konami Corporation, and Leapfrog Entertainment.

The global smart toys market is segmented as below:

Global Smart Toys Market, by Toy Type

App- Enabled Mechanical Toys

Voice/Image Recognition Toys

Screenless Toys

Toys-To-Life

Puzzles and Building Games

Health Tracking Toys/ Wearable

Global Smart Toys Market, by Interfacing Device

Smartphone-Connected Toys

Tablet-Connected Toys

Console-Connected Toys

App-Connected Drones

Global Smart Toys Market, byTechnology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

RFID/ NFC

Global Smart Toys Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Market

Specialty Stores

Toy Shops

Cloud Based

On Premise

Global Smart Toys Market, by Age Group

2-5 years

6-8 years

8-12 years

Teenagers

Adults

Global Smart Toys Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



