Smart Transformers Market Analysis 2020 by Application, Massive Growth, Various Services, Investment, Market Segmentation and Opportunities Assessment till 2025

The Global Smart Transformers market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimat-ed to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Smart transformers play an essential role in the electric distribution grid. It continually regulates the voltage and maintains contact with the grid, allows remote admin-istration and provides information and feedback about the power supply. Smart transform-ers protect electrical equipment from power fluctuations; reduce energy consumption and greenhouse emissions, and improve the efficiency of electrical appliances. It is eco-friendly and enables users to save money by utilizing energy efficiently.

Drivers & Restraints

The high demand for smart grid technology, the increasing focus on-load voltage regulation and aging power infrastructure in North American & European regions, are some of the fac-tors which are expected to propel the demand of Smart Transformers.

Also, in developing regions like Asia-Pacific, the demand for smart transformers is high due to a high rate of industrialization and urbanization.

Segment Analysis

The Global Smart Transformers Market report segments the market by type and applica-tion. Transformers type includes Power, Distribution, Instrument, and Specialty. Power Transformers are expected to dominate the market because of the increase in demand of electric supply. Power smart transformers are used in the transmission networks and inte-gration of the distributed renewable power generators. Monitoring and controlling the power flow in real-time is achieved through the smart transformers, benefiting the devel-opment of smart transmission & distribution networks.

Based on Application, the market can be classified as Smart Grids, Traction Locomotive, Electric Vehicle Charging and Others. Smart Grids is the largest segment in applications.

Geographical Analysis

The report segments the market based on geography as North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The smart transformers market is estimated to grow briskly in APAC region because of the rapid urbanisation in the countries like China and India, which is resulting in the growing demand for electric power which in turn will drive the demand for smart transformers in the nearby future.

Currently, North America has a high demand for smart grids. North America, being a ma-ture market already, the demand for smart transformers is driven by the aging power transmission & distribution infrastructure.

Key Players

The report profiles the following companies:

ABB, WEG, Hammond Power Solutions Inc., CG Global, Eaton, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc. (MEPPI), Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, SPX Transformer Solu-tions Inc.

Key market segments covered

Type

Power

Distribution

Instrument

Specialty

By Application

Smart Grid

Traction Locomotive

Electric Vehicle Charging

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

