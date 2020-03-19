Smart Water Monitoring Market: 2020 Industry Top Players, Types, Application, Regions, Global Analysis, Segments and Trends by 2027

The need to replace aging water infrastructure, increasing demand for quality water services, rising digitalization of the utility sector, and government regulations are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the smart water monitoring market. However, the lack of knowledge in order to increase efficiency is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the smart water monitoring market. Moreover, advanced meters providing features such as security, pressure control, and quality sensors to meet the needs are anticipated to boost the smart water monitoring market.

The “Global Smart Water Monitoring Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Water Monitoring industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Smart Water Monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-users, and geography. The global Smart Water Monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart Water Monitoring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Smart Water Monitoring market.

MARKET SCOPE

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Smart Water Monitoring market is segmented on the basis of platform, deployment type, industry vertical. On the basis of platform, the market is segmented as software, service. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on premise deployment, cloud deployment, hybrid deployment. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as retail, manufacturing, automotive, food and beverages, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart water monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart water monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart water monitoring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart water monitoring market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the smart water monitoring market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from smart water monitoring market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart water monitoring market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart water monitoring market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart water monitoring market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– ABB Ltd.

– Aclara Technologies LLC

– Badger Meters

– Diehl Stiftung and Co. Kg

– Elster Group

– General Electric Company

– Schneider Electric SA

– Sensus USA Inc.

– Siemens AG

– TaKaDu Ltd.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Smart Water Monitoring MARKET LANDSCAPE Smart Water Monitoring MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS Smart Water Monitoring MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Smart Water Monitoring MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE Smart Water Monitoring MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER Smart Water Monitoring MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE Smart Water Monitoring MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

