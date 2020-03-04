Social Business Intelligence Market-Segment Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Assessment of the Global Social Business Intelligence Market

The recent study on the Social Business Intelligence market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Social Business Intelligence market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Social Business Intelligence market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Social Business Intelligence market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Social Business Intelligence market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Social Business Intelligence market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9681?source=atm

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Social Business Intelligence market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Social Business Intelligence market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Social Business Intelligence across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

the demand for big data globally

Presently, most of the private organisations are adopting big data solutions to capture and store large amounts of unstructured data. Big data supports in managing unstructured data fully or partially from enterprise IT systems, CRM conversations and social media. Big data offers hadoop solutions, which enable users to manage, store and analyse data across numerous resources efficiently. For instance, in September 2014, Oracle launched business intelligence cloud service which aids to improve speed and decision making across organisations by lowering barriers. Moreover, big data solutions also offer secure, comprehensive information access with simplicity and cost effectiveness.

Security vulnerabilities is a big challenge hampering revenue growth of the global social business intelligence market

In social business intelligence systems, one of the main challenges faced by organisations while adopting cloud services is data security. With an increase in the demand for cloud-based services, most of the organisations are shifting their workloads to the cloud from on-premise systems. Security breaches and privacy concerns pertaining to sensitive data are big challenges faced by vendors offering cloud-based solutions.

Positive outlook of BI towards Hadoop can be a good growth opportunity for players in the global social business intelligence market

Installation of new enterprise data operating systems over SQL servers would have a positive impact on the global social business intelligence market. Distributed analytic framework such as MapReduce will gradually turn Hadoop into a general-purpose data operating system. Hadoop offers adequate performance with optimal costs and also handles different kind of workloads such as steam processing and graph analytics. This, in turn, is likely to drive the demand for Hadoop implementation in social business intelligence and will boost the market in the long run.

Global Social Business Intelligence Market Attractiveness, By Vertical, 2016–2026

In terms of value, BFSI segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global social business intelligence market during the forecast period. However, the travel and tourism segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the travel and tourism segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. In 2017, the IT and telecommunication segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3 Bn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

“Wearable devices gaining popularity in the North America social business intelligence market

The growth of the IoT is adding to the vast pool of data – with everything from television, cars, smart watches and other devices producing data that may or may not hold valuable insights for the business. Providers of enterprise application software such as Qlik Technologies, along with established players such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation and others are among the main beneficiaries. Health monitoring is gaining traction among the population in North America. Devices that can monitor various bodily data from heart health to sleep patterns and suggest lifestyle adjustments is gaining penetration among the population of North America. In October 2015 for instance, IBM Corporation redesigned its flagship BI solution with built-in accelerated modelling and reporting. Global BI solution vendors are investing in structured R&D initiatives to utilise wearable technology in business. The big game plan is to take big data to a whole new level.”

— Analyst, ICT – Future Market Insights

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9681?source=atm

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Social Business Intelligence market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Social Business Intelligence market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Social Business Intelligence market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Social Business Intelligence market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Social Business Intelligence market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Social Business Intelligence market establish their foothold in the current Social Business Intelligence market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Social Business Intelligence market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Social Business Intelligence market solidify their position in the Social Business Intelligence market?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9681?source=atm