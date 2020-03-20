Social Gaming Market 2020 Growth Analysis By Key Players -Electronic Arts, King Digital Entertainment, Supercell, Wooga, Zynga, CrowdStar
Social Gaming Global Market Report 2020- 2024
Social Gaming or Online gaming refers to the activity or practice of playing an online game on a social media platform.
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Social Gaming industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Social Gaming market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 6.95% from 591 million $ in 2014 to 723 million $ in 2019, Publisher analysts believe that in the next few years, Social Gaming market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Social Gaming will reach 950 million $.
This Report covers the Major Players' data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Electronic Arts, King Digital Entertainment, Supercell, Wooga, Zynga, CrowdStar, Gameloft, Kabam, Peak Games, Playdom, Renren, RockYou, Rovio Entertainment, Social Point, Tencent, TinyCo.
Product Type Segmentation
Social Gaming
Industry Segmentation
Mobile
PC
Table of Content:
Section 1 Social Gaming Definition
Section 2 Global Social Gaming Market Major Player Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Major Player Social Gaming Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Social Gaming Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Social Gaming Market Segmentation (Type Level)
Section 6 Global Social Gaming Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Social Gaming Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Social Gaming Market Forecast 2019-2024
Section 9 Social Gaming Segmentation Type
Section 10 Social Gaming Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Social Gaming Cost Analysis
