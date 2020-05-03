Sodium Chlorite Market to Witness Great Growth | Akzo Nobel N.V., Merck KGaA, Kemira, DuPont, Arkema, Thermo Fischer Scientific, ERCO Worldwide, Chemtrade, Tronox Holdings plc, Ercros S.A

Global Sodium Chlorite Market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Global Market report. The report compiles widespread intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global market. The data and information is extensively researched and analyzed in the report to guide market players to improve their business planning and ensure long-term success. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Akzo Nobel N.V., Merck KGaA, Kemira, DuPont, Arkema, Thermo Fischer Scientific, ERCO Worldwide, Chemtrade, Tronox Holdings plc, Ercros S.A, Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial Co., Ltd, Tractus, Alfa Aesar, ABI Chem Germany, Conier Chem & Pharma Limited, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Tractus, 3bsc.com Inc, hairuichem, among others.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the healthcare and sanitation industry is a key driver for the market of sodium chlorite

Increased demand in food and poultry industry also boost the market growth

Growing usage in the paper and pulp industry is also likely to boost the market growth

Increasing demand for antimicrobials in the food processing industry is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the development of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes such as hydrogen peroxide and ozone acts as restraint for the market growth

Increasing e-media popularity has resulted in a slowdown in the use of papers in newspaper publishing and the like which is restraining the market growth

Changes in consumer preferences is also one of the factor restricting this market growth

Segmentation: Global Sodium Chlorite Market

By Raw Materials

Chlorine Dioxide

Sodium Hydroxide

Hydrogen Peroxide

By Process

Chlorine Dioxide Production

Sodium Chlorite Generation

Recovery

By Grade

Dry

Solution

By Application

Disinfectant

Antimicrobial agent

Bleaching agent

Odor Control

Others

By End-Use

Water treatment

Paper

Textile

Medical

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Superior Plus signed an agreement to acquire International Dioxide Inc. which will include oxidative applications. It will also enable the company to vertically integrate its sodium chlorite production

In March 2017, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has completed the acquisition of Canexus Corporation which will help the company to diversify its sodium chlorite product portfolio with the addition of chloralkali products. It will also help the company to expand its business in North America

Table of Content:

Global Sodium Chlorite Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Sodium Chlorite Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Sodium Chlorite Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

