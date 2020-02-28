Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Size, Share, Driving Factors, Sales and Revenue Forecast to 2025

Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global “Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market” 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Competitive Landscape

With demand for sulfate-free surfactants on the rise, Evonik launched a range of surfactants containing a combination of sodium cocoyl isethionate and thickening agents specially manufactured to meet the demands of skin and hair care products.

To capitalize on the pervasive trend of sustainability, Lamazuna launched the first-of-its-kind solid toothpaste with sodium cocoyl isethionate as the cleansing agent and surfactant in the oral care product. The company is marketing the product as a zero waste producer and is using degradable cardboard for packaging of the toothpaste.

Banking on the growing demand for natural ingredients-based home care products, Capucin announced the launch of Cake Vaisselle, a high-performance solid soap for cleaning dishes and utensils with sodium cocoyl isethionate as the main component in its formulation.

Increasing reports of irritability from using shampoos using sulfate-based surfactants is prompting companies to introduce sulfate-free shampoos and hair care products. In order to capitalize on the growing demand for sulfate-free hair products, Solvay launched Miracare SOFT S-525 shampoo which leverages the high foamability and efficient cleansing action of sodium cocoyl isethionate.

Some of the key players operating in the sodium cocoyl isethionate market are BASF SE, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V., JEEN International Corporation, KIYU New Material Co. Ltd., Taiwan NJC Corporation, Clariant International Ltd., Innospec Inc., Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd., Millchem-Akott, and Huanggang Yongan Pharmaceutical.

Additional Insight:

Skin Care Industry to Push Demand for Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate

Burgeoning demand for natural and organic personal care products, in addition to sodium cocoyl isethionate’s superior lathering properties, mildness towards skin, moisture retention, and cleansing capabilities are some of the factors expected to drive widespread adoption of the chemical compound as surfactant in skin care products such as soaps, creams, lotions, cleansers, bubble baths, shaving foam, and makeup remover.

Its eco-friendly and sustainable nature in addition to its efficient cleaning action is expected to aid its adoption in hair, oral, and baby care products. Demand for the chemical compound in pharmaceuticals and electroplating applications is also expected to burgeon in the foreseeable future and aid in sodium cocoyl isethionate market proliferation.

Scope of the Market

Research Methodology

The report on sodium cocoyl isethionate market is a consequence of the robust and elaborate research methodology employed during the compilation of the report. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was conducted to obtain invaluable and actionable insights into the sodium isethionate market. Primary research was conducted by interviewing seasoned experts from the sodium cocoyl isethionate market while secondary research involved a thorough study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the sodium cocoyl isethionate market. Results from both steps of the research were triangulated with each other to create an accurate and authentic forecast of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

