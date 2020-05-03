Sodium Gluconate Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2026 | Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Roquette Frères, PMP Fermentation Products, Inc., Shandong Fuyuan Bio-Tech CO.LTD., Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Global Sodium Gluconate Market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Global Market report. The report compiles widespread intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global market. The data and information is extensively researched and analyzed in the report to guide market players to improve their business planning and ensure long-term success. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Roquette Frères, PMP Fermentation Products, Inc., Shandong Fuyuan Bio-Tech CO.LTD., Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd, XIWANG GROUP., Shandong Qilu Bio-Technology Group Co., Ltd., Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry Co., LTD, , Shandong Xinhong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shandong KAISON bio chemical Limited, Rishi Chemical., Yahska Polymers Private Limited., ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED, Paari Chem Resources, Innova Corporate, Shraddha Associates, SHANDONG BAISHENG BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD., Airedale Chemical., Yingfengyuan Industrial Group Limited among others

Market Definition: Global Sodium Gluconate Market

Sodium gluconate is the sodium salt of gluconic acid which is odorles and is white powder. They are mainly used in printing, metal surface water treatment and in textile dying. They are widely used as surface cleaning agent. They are highly in demand due to their different application in food, pharmaceutical, water quality stabilizers and other industries. It is an efficient iron, magnesium, aluminum, copper and calcium sequestrant.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from construction industry as plasticizer which drives the market growth

Rising usage of sodium gluconate in textile industry in cleaning and degreasing fibre acts as a market driver

Growing demand from various manufacturing sector will also accelerate the growth of this market

It is used in inhibiting the bitterness in food products which ultimately boost the growth in the food industry as well

Market Restraints:

High manufacturing cost will hamper the market growth

Significant modifications in the supply chain of Sodium Gluconate are forcing the prominence of high quality products at low cost which also restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Sodium Gluconate Market

By Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Others

By Application

Food

Pharmaceutical

Water Quality Stabilizers

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Development in the Market:

In March 2014, Anil Group is looking for development in the nutraceutical section as its company, Anil Bioplus Ltd (ABL), centres on calcium and sodium gluconate manufacturing. To enhance their production company invested around greenfield plant that is coming up at Halol, near Vadodara. This will help the company expand them in industries such as veterinary, nutraceutical, construction and chemical industry.

Competitive Analysis:

Global sodium gluconate market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sodium gluconate market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sodium gluconate market are Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Roquette Frères, PMP Fermentation Products, Inc., Shandong Fuyuan Bio-Tech CO.LTD., Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd, XIWANG GROUP., Shandong Qilu Bio-Technology Group Co., Ltd., Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry Co., LTD, , Shandong Xinhong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shandong KAISON bio chemical Limited, Rishi Chemical., Yahska Polymers Private Limited., ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED, Paari Chem Resources, Innova Corporate, Shraddha Associates, SHANDONG BAISHENG BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD., Airedale Chemical., Yingfengyuan Industrial Group Limited among others.

