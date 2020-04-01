Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) Market by Manufacturer Analysis 2019-2044
The global Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sodium Sulphide (Cas 1313-82-2) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Solvay
Tessenderlo Group
PPG Industries
ISSC (IRSS)
ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium
Sankyo Kasei
Novochrom
Rahul Barium Chemicals
Nafine Chemical Industry
Shenhong Chemical
Longfu Group
Yabulai Salt Chem
Jiaxin Chemical
HaMi HongShan Chemistry
Guangxin Chemical
Xinji Chemical Group
Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical
Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical
Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical
Xinxing Chem
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Low Ferric Sodium Sulphide
Anhydrous Sodium Sulphide
Crystal Sodium Sulphide
Segment by Application
Dye Industry
Leather Industry
Metal Smelting Industry
Other
