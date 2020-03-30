Softgel CapsulesMarket Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global softgel capsules market. It provides estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators, along with an outlook on softgel capsules for the global market. It includes the drivers and restraints of the global softgel capsules market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for softgel capsule products. It also includes supply chain analysis.

In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and key players, and a strategy overview of the softgel capsules market. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of softgel capsule manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. The study encompasses softgel capsules market attractiveness analysis by product type, raw material, end user, application, and region.

The report includes company profiles of the softgel capsules market, and the total revenue generated from companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. By product type, the global softgel capsules market is segmented into gelatin softgel capsules and vegetarian softgel capsules. By raw material, the softgel capsules market is segmented into type-A gelatin (pork skin), type-B gelatin (animal bones & calf skin), fish bone gelatin, hydroxy propyl methyl cellulose (HPMC), starch material, and pullulan. Furthermore, by end user, the global softgel capsules market is segmented as pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, cosmeceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations. For the calculation of the market size, the portfolio and revenues of companies were tracked. This was followed by evaluating the market share for the companies in the global market in terms of both, value and volume. The prices of empty softgel capsules were tracked at the manufacturer level, and the volume of the capsules was evaluated.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

This report covers market dynamics related to softgel capsules that includes drivers and trends driving each segment and opportunities in softgel capsule market. Report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the softgel capsules market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of softgel capsules manufacturers and recent developments in the Softgel capsules space.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global softgel capsules market. Some of the major companies operating in the global softgel capsules market are Aenova Group GmbH, Capsugel, Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd., Sirio Pharma Company Limited, Catalent, Inc., EuroCaps Ltd, Guangdong Yichao Biological Co., Ltd., Elnova Pharma, and Captek Softgel International Inc.

Global Softgel Capsules Market – By Product Type Gelatin Softgel Capsules Vegetarian Softgel Capsules

Global Softgel Capsules Market – By Raw Material Type-A Gelatin (Pork Skin) Type-B Gelatin (Animal Bones & Calf Skin) Fish Bone Gelatin Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC) Starch Material Pullulan

Global Softgel Capsules Market – By End User Pharmaceutical Companies Nutraceutical Companies Cosmeceutical Companies Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Global Softgel Capsules Market – By Application Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations Antianemic Preparations (Hematenic Preparations) Anti-inflammatory Drugs Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs Cough & Cold Preparations Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs Health Supplements Vitamin & Dietary Supplements Other Therapeutic Applications

Global Softgel capsules Market – By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

