Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2026

PMR’s report on global Solar Array Disconnect Switches market

The global market of Solar Array Disconnect Switches is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Solar Array Disconnect Switches market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Solar Array Disconnect Switches market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Solar Array Disconnect Switches market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

key players in the solar array disconnect switches market are focusing on developing innovative solutions.

According to the National Electrical Code (NEC), a solar power system must have a disconnect switch assembled on the DC side of solar PV inverter as a safety measure, which is further expected to drive the solar array disconnect market.

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Segmentation

Based on current type, the solar array disconnect switches market can be segmented as:

AC Disconnect Switch

DC Disconnect Switch

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the solar array disconnect switches market with a significant growth throughout the forecast period. Increasing power demand owing to rapid industrial growth and increasing population in the developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to drive the growth of solar array disconnect switches market during the forecast period. The key players of the solar array disconnect switches market are shifting their attention towards Asia Pacific to tap the potential growth opportunities in the region. The North America solar array disconnect switches market is expected to be driven by surging demand of solar power in the U.S., supported by government initiatives and increasing public awareness. The Europe solar array disconnect switches market is expected to grow at comparatively slower pace due to mature market.

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the prominent players operating in the solar array disconnect switches market are:

ABB Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec Group

MERSEN S.A.

Siemens AG

Suntree Electric Co.,Ltd.

Santon Holland bv

