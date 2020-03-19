SOLAR BATTERY CHARGER MARKET PROJECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 11% BY 2026 – ANKER, COBRA, EMPO-NI, GOAL ZERO, ICETECH, USA, POWER TRAVELLER, SHENZHEN PORTABLE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY, SOLIO, SUNTACTICS

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Solar Battery Charger Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Solar Battery Charger Market is growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2017 to 2026. Increasing use of electronic devices, high demand for solar photovoltaic (PV) consumer products and the recent advances in technology in the development of solar battery chargers are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, intermittent nature of solar power is restricting the market growth.

A solar charger employs solar energy to supply electricity to devices or charge batteries. They are generally portable. Solar chargers can charge lead acid or Ni-Cd battery banks up to 48 V and hundreds of ampere-hours (up to 4000 Ah) capacity. Such type of solar charger setups generally uses an intelligent charge controller. A series of solar cells are installed in a stationary location (ie: rooftops of homes, base-station locations on the ground etc.) and can be connected to a battery bank to store energy for off-peak usage. They can also be used in addition to mains-supply chargers for energy saving during the daytime.

Amongst end user, individual consumers segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period. Factors like the augmented usage of electronic devices and an increase in the time spent outdoors will boost the growth of this market segment over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising need for reliable chargers that do not depend on the main power supply will aid in the growth of this market segment. The North America dominated the market due to the major revenue contributors in the region. Factors like the rising price of electricity will propel the market for solar battery chargers. With increasing government support for solar powered products, the market for the solar battery charger in the Americas is anticipated to account for a market are fueling the market growth.

Some of the key players in Solar Battery Charger market include Anker, Cobra, EMPO-NI, Goal Zero, IceTech, USA, Power Traveller, Shenzhen Portable Electronic Technology, Solio, Suntactics, Suntrica, Voltaic, Xsories, Xtorm and Yingli Solar.

