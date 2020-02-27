Solder Flux Market Application And Specification, Product Category, Downstream Buyers,Top Player with Forecast till 2028
The global Solder Flux market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Solder Flux market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Solder Flux market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Solder Flux market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Solder Flux market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global solder flux market. Key players operating in the solder flux market include KOKI Company Ltd., Johnson Matthey, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Heraeus Holding, Kester, DUKSAN Hi-Metal Co., Ltd. and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.
The report segments the global Solder Flux market as:
By Type
- Water Soluble
- No-Clean
- Others
By Application
- Ball Grid Array (BGA)
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Each market player encompassed in the Solder Flux market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Solder Flux market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
