Solid State Drives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2023

The future of global Solid State Drives SDD market is prophesied to be attractive with increasing digitization and growth of media content, across the globe. As per the study, global solid state drive market is estimated to cross the $60,000 million mark by 2023. On the account of significant advancement in technologies, high enterprise application demand for greater performance, storage, power efficiency, more dependability requirement from content generation industry, and swelling large data centers, the global SDD market has been gaining more traction in recent times.

A solid state drive (SDD) is a type of non-volatile storage media that stores persistent data on solid-state flash memory. The architectural configuration of a typical SDD controller is optimized to deliver high performance of read and write functions. Unlike hard disk drive (HDD), SDD has no moving part to break down and stop functioning. Apart from this, SDD is also a very much viable option for large data center as it offers speed, mass volume, and hierarchical storage mechanism.

Lucrative opportunities in the design and development of SDDs along with massively growing adoption of cloud technology, is firming a positive future of the global solid state drive industry. The study provides a thorough scenario of the present and conjecture solid state drive business around the globe. The prevalent trends, driver, opportunities, and restraints have been covered and incorporated in this industry analysis.

By region, North America has been the largest market for the sales of solid state drive due to mass adoption of personal computing systems by the citizens, and an early adoption of SSD by the regional organizations. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth among all regions, during the forecast period. The anticipated growth in the Asia-Pacific market is expected due to increasing digitalization, advancement in new technologies, growth in media industry, and increasing adoption of cloud technologies by the enterprises.

The research states that the global SDD market is very slightly competitive, and moving towards a consolidating structure Players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, SanDisk Corporation Inc., and Toshiba Corporation are dominating the global market with string hold on consumer base and brand power. However, mid-level players are upgrading their design and development capabilities to compete in this marketplace.

