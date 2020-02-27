Somatostatin Analogs Market Product and Application Segmentation till 2020-2025

The report titled, “Global Somatostatin Analogs Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Somatostatin Analogs market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Somatostatin Analogs market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Somatostatin Analogs market, which may bode well for the global Somatostatin Analogs market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Somatostatin Analogs market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Somatostatin Analogs market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Somatostatin Analogs market.

Taking somatostatin analogs at higher doses may be harmful, but may be the only option for some rare diseases. Recent clinical trials in Europe has flagged this for the treatment of GEP NETs. This might pave way for a lucrative avenue for pharmaceuticals in the somatostatin analogs market.

Researchers at a multicenter study tried to find whether somatostatin analogs administered at higher dosage than the conventional for patients with metastatic NETs had beneficial effects on disease progression. The study was retrospective in nature. The study looked at all clinical data in 13 Italian centers from 2004 to 2017. Each individual in the cohort of 140 patients had either gastrointestinal NET or pancreatic NET. The histological classification was based on the WHO guidelines.

The researchers concluded that using high-dose of commercially available somatostatin analogs as second-line of therapy improved progression-free survival. Delaying the treatment could lead to tumor progression or even death, concluded the investigators. Such studies have helped to understand the biochemical effects of analogues better, thus opening new clinical avenues for the commercialization in the somatostatin analogs market.

Some of the key players operating in the somatostatin analogs market are

Novartis AG

Ipsen Pharma

Peptron

Camarus AB

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The somatostatin analogs market is seeing substantial prospects in the regions of Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Of these, the avenues are incredibly attractive in North America and Europe. North America especially the U.S. has seen a wide array of clinical studies to understand and improve the therapeutic potential of somatostatin analogs in antitumor activity. Europe is witnessing surge in investments in novel drug therapies for hormonal-imbalance diseases. Further, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a promising region for pharmaceuticals in the global somatostatin analogs market.

