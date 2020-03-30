Sorbitan Esters Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2019-2029

XploreMR has compiled a study on sorbitan esters, which offers an analysis and forecast of the sorbitan esters market, in its publication titled, 'Sorbitan Esters Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019–2029'. This report on the sorbitan esters market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of sorbitan esters over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equips readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the sorbitan esters market.

The report on the sorbitan esters market also covers the analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2014 to 2018, and provides forecasts from 2019 to 2029 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Sorbitan esters are artificial sweeteners that are produced by the condensation process of sorbitol and common fatty acids such as lauric, palmitic, stearic, and oleic acids. Sorbitan esters are used in various end-use applications as emulsifying agents, stabilizers, solubilizers, defoaming agents, and surfactants. There are various types of sorbitan esters in the market consisting of sorbitan tristearate, sorbitan monosterarate, sorbitan monooleate, sorbitan trioleate, etc.

In the market, sorbitan esters are available in solid, liquid, and semisolid or paste forms. Sorbitan esters are majorly used in cosmetic and personal care products, food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, industrial, and to some extent, in textile and lubricant end-use applications. They are used in various products such as confectioneries, bakery products, oils and fats, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, soups, sauces, and gravies.

This report on the sorbitan esters market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the sorbitan esters market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the sorbitan esters market is structured.

Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of sorbitan esters, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita spending, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the sorbitan esters market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the sorbitan esters market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts.

The following chapters dive deep into the global sorbitan esters market, covering detailed information based on form, product type, end use, and grade. The next set of chapters provides region-wise analysis and forecasts of the sorbitan esters market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the sorbitan esters market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary.

Some of the key players analyzed in the sorbitan esters market report include Danisco, Merck KGaA, Oleon N.V., Ivanhoe industries, Inc., Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, Union Derivan, S.A., Sabo S.p.A., SEPPIC, Ethox Chemicals, LLC, Mosselman s.a., Lonza AG, Penta Manufacturing Company, Lasenor Emul, S.L., etc. Other small- and medium-sized international and domestic players in the sorbitan esters market were also analyzed.

For estimation of the market size of sorbitan esters, raw material production such as sorbitol in various regions/countries was taken into account. Production quantity and trade data of sorbitan esters were considered to estimate the overall consumption of sorbitan esters in the market. To cross-reference the estimates of overall supply, the consumption of sorbitan esters by various end-use industries was taken into consideration.

Regional production as well as the consumption of sorbitan esters was considered for market sizing. This was cross-validated with the market share of sorbitan esters within the overall sorbitol market. The prices of sorbitan esters have been collected at the manufacturer level to arrive at the market size for sorbitan esters.

Our team of analysts reviews and interprets data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to 'XploreMR' is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are then cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information.

Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the sorbitan esters market.

Global Sorbitan Esters Market: Segmentation

By Form:

Liquid

Solid

Semisolid/Paste

By Product Type:

Sorbitan Tristearate

Sorbitan Monostearate

Sorbitan Monooleate

Sorbitan Trioleate

Sorbitan Monopalmitate

Sorbitan Monolaurate

Sorbitan Sesquioleate

By End Use:

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Facial Care

Body Care

Food and Beverage Processing

Confectionery

Bakery

Oils and Fats

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Soups, Sauces, and Gravies

Pharmaceuticals

Lubricants and Waxes

Animal Nutrition and Pet Food

Industrial (Polymers, Specialty Chemicals, Agrochemicals, etc.)

Textiles

By Grade:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

