South Africa Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutic market is expected to reach US$ 3,686.91 Mn in 2027: Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Novartis AG

The South Africa Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutic market is expected to reach US$ 3,686.91 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,267.59 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019-2027.

Rising prevalence of CNS diseases such as malnutrition, malaria, the human immunodeficiency virus & the acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), and demographic transitions are expected to surge the market growth. However, high cost of treatment is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

According to a data of NCBI in 2014, approximately one in three South Africans will undergo a mental disorder in a lifetime, and the prevalence is higher than various low- and middle-income countries. Moreover, as per the data of South African Journal of Psychiatry, published in 2017, in a South African population-based national study, states that the prevalence of drug use was 3.7%.

The List of Companies

Eli Lilly and company Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. AstraZeneca Novartis AG Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Lundbeck Adcock Ingram Lupin Limited

Neurological disorders are very prevalent in Sub-Saharan Africa. The factors responsible for the growing burden include difficult perinatal situations, malnutrition, malaria, the human immunodeficiency virus & the acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), and demographic transitions. The primary neurological disorders include mental retardation, cerebral palsy, developmental disorders, epilepsy, peripheral neuropathy, stroke, trauma, and alcohol abuse. According to South African Pharmaceutical Journal in 2016, an estimated 818, 106 people are getting dementia per year, presently affecting more than 4 million people. The number is anticipated to be more than 14 million by 2050.

Furthermore, HIV-associated dementia (HAD) is dominant in 15–30% of untreated adults with late-stage disease. The elderly patients, who previously have an increased risk of non-AIDS related dementias, are more prone to untreated HIV. Such a rising prevalence of CNS disorders is expected to create a demand for the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic across the world.The highest prevalence was for cannabis, which was 3.3%, followed by sedatives or sleeping pills to be 0.8%, amphetamine-type stimulants around 0.7% and hallucinogens, to be 0.5%. Furthermore, HIV-associated dementia (HAD) is dominant in 15-30% of untreated adults with late-stage disease. The elderly patients, who previously have an increased risk of non-AIDS related dementias, are more prone to untreated HIV. Such a rising prevalence of CNS disorders is expected to create a demand for the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic across the world.

South Africa Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutic market, based on Disease Type was segmented into Neurovascular Diseases, Degenerative Disorders, Mental Health, Trauma, Others). Moreover, the Degenerative Disorders segment held largest market share owing to increasing cases of diseases. . In 2016, according to World Health Organization (WHO), it was estimated that 6.1 million individuals worldwide had Parkinson’s disease, and in South Africa, around three percent of the population (50 million) suffers from the disease.

South Africa central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic market, based on drug type was segmented into analgesics, nervous system drugs, anesthetics, anti-parkinson drugs, anti-epileptics, others. Moreover, analgesics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years because they are used to relive pain which provides relief to patients without being consciousness.

South Africa Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutic – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Disease Type

Neurovascular Diseases

Degenerative Disorders

Mental Health

Trauma

Others

By Drug Type

analgesics

Nervous System Drugs

Anesthetics

Anti-Parkinson Drugs

Anti-Epileptics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

