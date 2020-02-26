Soy desserts Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 | The Hershey Company, Whitewave services, Danone Groupe, Dean Foods

‘Soy desserts market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Soy desserts industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies The Hershey Company, Whitewave services, Danone Groupe, Dean Foods, Hein celestial, So Delicious, Turtle mountain, AFC Soy foods, Alpro, DF Mavens, Earths own food company.

Global Soy desserts Market to reach USD 87 billion by 2025.

Global Soy desserts Market valued approximately USD 61.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factors of global soy desserts market are growing health awareness among people, Growing urbanization, progress in the global population, and chaotic lifestyle. The rising health consciousness among people is to be extremely beneficial for the growth of the soy dessert market. The major restraining factor of global soy desserts market is shelf-space and logistics problems. Soy dessert is made from soy milk, and have high nutritional value. Soy is an extremely nutritious food product which is broadly accepted in every country, among all type of people across the globe. In the last couple of years, soy milk has gained prominence among the population which is lactose intolerant population. As a dessert, it is Healthy and versatile, you can even put soy in decadent desserts like this vegan pumpkin pudding. Owing to the less amount of cholesterol, fats, and carbohydrates in the products made from soy milk in comparison to the dairy milk products, it is becoming a popular preference among the health conscious consumers. The major opportunity of soy dessert market is increasing demand in developing economies.

The regional analysis of Global Soy desserts Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The majority of the population in the U.S., Africa and South Europe are lactose intolerant therefore they contributes the largest share in the market and generating high revenue. As a result. They prefer soy food products over dairy products. Several masking and flavoring agents have been made to make soy desserts palatable and tasty. Thus, the markets in these regions are likely to grow significantly. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increase in health awareness among people contributes towards the growth of the overall economy.

The qualitative research report on ‘Soy desserts market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Soy desserts market:

Key players: The Hershey Company, Whitewave services, Danone Groupe, Dean Foods, Hein celestial, So Delicious, Turtle mountain, AFC Soy foods, Alpro, DF Mavens, Earths own food company

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Soy milks, Soy creams, Soy pies and Soy cakes, others), by Application (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Food & Drink specialists, Convenience stores, Online retailers)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

