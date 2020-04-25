Soy Products Market to 2026 Boosting the growth | Leading Key Players: Blue Diamond Growers, Dean Foods, Eden Foods Inc., Nordic Soya Oy, Victoria Group, Hain Celestial, others

Soy Products Market: Inclusive Insight

The Soy Products Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Soy Products market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Blue Diamond Growers, Dean Foods, Eden Foods Inc., House Foods America Corporation., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Miracle Soybean Food International Corp., Cargill, Incorporated., Nordic Soya Oy, Victoria Group, Hain Celestial, Adisoy Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Solbar Ningbo Protein Technology Co.,Ltd, The Scoular Company, Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co.,Ltd., Vezlay Foods Pvt. Ltd, Soyaam Food, Gagar Foods Pvt.Ltd., Gauri Agrotech Products Pvt. Ltd, Vippy Industries Ltd among others.

In April 2019, Invigorate Foods announced the launch of their Genki-Ya Tofu in their range of fresh soya milk products. This new product is manufactured from the fresh soya milk. The company is also planning to launch their other soya milk products such as Fresh Soy Milk, yoghurts, flavoured soy milk and other. The main aim of the launch is to introduce fresh soya products in India

Unique structure of the report

Soy Products Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Textured Vegetable Protein, Soy Milk, Soy Oil, Tofu, Other), Category (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, Other), End- User (Dairy Alternatives, Meat Alternatives, Bakery and Confectionary, Functional Foods, Infant Nutrition), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Soy is produced from soybean and can be processed into soy protein, soy fiber or soymilk. Soy are very beneficial for high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and to reduce blood vessels and heart diseases. They also have the ability to treat problems such as diarrhoea, irritable bowel disease, metabolic syndrome, constipation, hepatitis B, and can also enhance muscle strength. They are also used as milk alternative in infant feeding problem. They are also applied on the skin because they can improve wrinkled skin.

Market Drivers:

Increasing lactose intolerance among population which make them to consume more soy products which is driving the market growth

Low price of the soy products acts as a driving factor for this market growth

Rising vegan population will positively affect the growth of this market

Growing demand plant based foods also contributes as a major driving factor for this market

Market Restraints:

Presence of artificial calcium in soy products will restrain the market growth

Soy can affect the thyroid function also hinders the growth of this market

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Soy Products products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

At the Last, Soy Products industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

