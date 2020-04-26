Soy Protein Market Overview by Type, Technological Advancements & Forecast to 2026

Soy Protein market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This market report also performs the systematic, objective and exhaustive study of the facts related to any subject in the field of marketing. This market document consists of all the detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. This Soy Protein business research report employs various basic steps of market analysis that include survey, focus groups, personal interviews, observations, and field trials. Thus global Soy Protein market research report will surely help clients achieve their business goal.

Global soy protein market is expected to grow with 6.8% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. Rising demand of soy protein in the folks due to its high nutritious value is creating opportunity for the market growth.

Global Soy Protein Market By Type (Soy Isolates, Soy Concentrate, Textured Soy Protein, Soy Flours, Others), Application (Sports and Nutrition, Functional Foods, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Additives, Pharmaceuticals and Others), Form (Powder, Bars, Ready-to-Drink, Capsules & Tablets, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, E-commerce and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Soy Protein Market

Soy proteins are used in the preparation of different food preparation including meat analogues, infant formula, salad dressings among others. Isolates and concentrates of proteins are rising progressively. Soy protein is one of them offering wide range of health benefits. Soy protein is proving boon for the infants to adult as infant with lactase deficiency can consume soy-based formulas and adults who have some allergies or are vegan may opt for this highly rich protein.

Top Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global soy protein market are Smithfield Foods, Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, The Scoular Company, FUJI OIL ASIA PTE. LTD., Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods amba, CROWN SOYA PROTEIN GROUP , Batory Foods, Ag Processing Inc., Devansoy Inc., Gushen Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd., Kerry Group, Kellogg NA Co., Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Company, Valio OyDMK Group, Axiom Foods, Inc., Amco Proteins among others.

Market Drivers:

o The nutritious value of the protein has resulted in the significant demand of the market in the forecast period

o Prevailing consumer focus on the health benefits offered by soy protein also drives the market growth

o Rising demand from the healthcare sector combating heart problems is another factor boosting the market growth

o Increasing R&D investment in the healthcare industry will also drive the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

o Various stringent regulations imposed before the launch of soy protein acts as a major restricting factor for this market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

o In January 2019, Impossible Foods Inc. announced to open a retail outlet in 2019 with a slight change in their menu. It replaces wheat protein with the soy protein in its plant-based burger to support the gluten free food products which will be highly rich in nutrition as meat from the animals. This replacement of gluten food with the gluten free product i.e. soy protein, creates an impact on the market due to its high nutritive value

o In August 2019, Smithfield Foods, Inc. launched a plant-based protein portfolio. The product will be marketed under the brand name Pure Farmland. The product portfolio will offer the whole day meal courses from breakfast to dinner. The complete portfolio will be soy based which is designed and developed in U.S. This launch brought the experts with the sustainable products for the flexitarian consumers, which will deliver wide range of low cost plant based proteins for the consumers

Market Segmentations:

o Type

o Application

o Form

o Distribution Channel

o Geography

By Type

o Soy Isolates

o Soy Concentrate

o Textured Soy Protein

o Soy Flours

o Others

By Application

o Sports and Nutrition

o Functional Foods

o Bakery & Confectionery

o Meat Additives

o Pharmaceuticals

o Others

By Form

o Powder

o Bars

o Ready-to-Drink

o Capsules & Tablets

o Others

By Distribution Channel

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Convenience Store

o E-commerce

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Soy Protein Market

Global soy protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of soy protein market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

