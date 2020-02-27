Soy Protein Market: What will restrict growth globally? | ADM, Cargill, CHS

“

Soy Protein Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Soy Protein market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Soy Protein Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Soy Protein market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Soy Protein Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Soy Protein market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Soy protein is a protein that is isolated from soybean. It is made from soybean meal that has been dehulled and defatted. Dehulled and defatted soybeans are processed into different kinds of high protein commercial products: soy flour, concentrates, isolates and soy flour.

The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as food industry and feed industry. Processed meat product, dairy replacement, and confectionery are important applications in food & beverage applications. Until 2016, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of soy protein concentrate, but USA and Europe remained their stable position in global market. Leading players in soy protein industry are ADM, Cargill, CHS, DuPont, Yuwang Group, Gushen Biological Technology Group, Sojaprotein etc.

In the report, our data covered Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Textured Soy Protein and Soy Flour. In the four products, Soy Flour occupies the largest market share due to the cheap price and simple production process. Soy Protein Isolate has a high price. In the TSP market, ADM, DuPont, Sojaprotein and Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech are the main participants. In the Soy Flour market, ADM, Cargill and CHS hold an absolute market share. In the SPC market, ADM, DuPont, Gushen Group, Tiancheng Group and Yuwang Group are market leaders. In the SPI market, ADM and CHS are market leaders.

A key variable in the performance of soy protein producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of soy protein include soybean, alcohol and hydrochloric acid. This injects short-term volatility into margins and stock prices.

The global Soy Protein market was 7140 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 12200 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Soy Protein market:

ADM, Cargill, CHS, DuPont, Yuwang Group, Gushen Group, Sojaprotein, Tiancheng Group, Wonderful Industrial Group, Scents Holdings, Goldensea Industry, Shansong Biological Products, FUJIOIL, IMCOPA, Shandong Sanwei, Hongzui Group, MECAGROUP, Sonic Biochem, Henan Fiber Source

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Soy Protein Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Soy Protein market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Soy Protein, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Soy Protein market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Soy Protein market?

✒ How are the Soy Protein market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Isolate

Textured Soy Protein

Soy Flour

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Processed Meat Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverage

Animal Feed

Others

Soy Protein Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Soy Protein industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Soy Protein industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Soy Protein industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Soy Protein industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Soy Protein industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Soy Protein industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Soy Protein industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Soy Protein industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Soy Protein markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Soy Protein market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Soy Protein market.

Table of Contents

1 Soy Protein Market Overview

1.1 Soy Protein Product Overview

1.2 Soy Protein Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Soy Protein Concentrate

1.2.2 Soy Protein Isolate

1.2.3 Textured Soy Protein

1.2.4 Soy Flour

1.3 Global Soy Protein Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Soy Protein Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Soy Protein Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Soy Protein Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Soy Protein Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Soy Protein Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Soy Protein Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Soy Protein Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Soy Protein Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Soy Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Soy Protein Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Soy Protein Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Soy Protein Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Soy Protein Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 ADM

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Soy Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 ADM Soy Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Cargill

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Soy Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Cargill Soy Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 CHS

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Soy Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 CHS Soy Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 DuPont

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Soy Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 DuPont Soy Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Yuwang Group

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Soy Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Yuwang Group Soy Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Gushen Group

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Soy Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Gushen Group Soy Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Sojaprotein

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Soy Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Sojaprotein Soy Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Tiancheng Group

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Soy Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Tiancheng Group Soy Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Wonderful Industrial Group

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Soy Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Wonderful Industrial Group Soy Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Scents Holdings

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Soy Protein Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Scents Holdings Soy Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Goldensea Industry

3.12 Shansong Biological Products

3.13 FUJIOIL

3.14 IMCOPA

3.15 Shandong Sanwei

3.16 Hongzui Group

3.17 MECAGROUP

3.18 Sonic Biochem

3.19 Henan Fiber Source

4 Soy Protein Market Status and Outlook by Regions

