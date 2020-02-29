Sparkling Water Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2020

PMR’s report on global Sparkling Water market

The global market of Sparkling Water is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Sparkling Water market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Sparkling Water market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Sparkling Water market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

key players in the carbonated drinks industry are transitioning their portfolio to include sparkling water which consequently acts as a major factor in the growth of the sparkling water market. The sparkling water market is slowly taking up the share of the soft drinks market, as sparkling water boasts of no-sugar and calorie-free tag yet presents itself as a unique bottled water drink for the consumers. The fact that the key players are also developing new strategies to promote and market their products as health drinks to enhance their health-conscious consumer base, is a strong growth indicator for the growth of the sparkling water market. The health-conscious consumers are looking for more healthy alternatives in the beverage market and sparkling water is currently leveraging itself as a healthy and refreshing option for consumers in the non-alcoholic beverage market. However, lack of consumer awareness in many regions and absence of distribution channels may slightly hinder the growth of the sparkling water market.

Sparkling Water Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the sparkling water market is currently in the growth phase and experiencing exponential growth. Introduction and promotion of sparkling water by the key players are ultimately compelling the regional and local players to expand their portfolio to include sparkling water to cope up with the immense competition in the market. In Latin America, the giant beverage players are investing in the sparkling water market by acquisitions of major sparkling water brands, which denotes the consumer demand and immense market potential for sparkling water in this region. Europe is also in the growth phase in the sparkling water market and is coming up with innovations like the launch of equipment with CO² faucets, which is designed to convert regular water into sparkling water. In the Asia Pacific, rapid industrialization and rising disposable income have garnered attention for the sparkling water market and a significant growth is also expected from Japan in the forecast period. Consumer demand for innovative carbonated products coupled with a hot and arid climate is expected to boost the growth of the sparkling water market in the Middle East and Africa.

Sparkling Water Market: Key Players

Nestlé Waters North America

PepsiCo

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

DS Waters of America, Inc.

National Beverage Corp.

Talking Rain Beverage Co's

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Sparkling Water Market Segments

Sparkling Water Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Sparkling Water Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Sparkling Water Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Sparkling Water Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Sparkling Water Market includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies for key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

What insights does the Sparkling Water market report offer to the readers?

Accurate growth rate of the Sparkling Water market in Y-o-Y (Year-on-Year) and CAGR, both in percentages as well as numbers.

Key regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Sparkling Water market stakeholders.

Basic information regarding the Sparkling Water , including definition, classification and uses.

Regulatory norms imposed on the consumption of Sparkling Water .

In-depth examination of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

The Sparkling Water market answer the following questions:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Sparkling Water market?

Which end use industry uses Sparkling Water the most and for what purposes?

Which version of Sparkling Water is witnessing the highest demand?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

How does the global Sparkling Water market on the basis of region over the historic and forecast period?

