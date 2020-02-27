Sparkling Water Market Sale Price Analysis and Segment Analysis by Type to 2025

Global Sparkling Water Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Sparkling Water market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Sparkling Water market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Sparkling Water market report covers the key segments,

key players in the carbonated drinks industry are transitioning their portfolio to include sparkling water which consequently acts as a major factor in the growth of the sparkling water market. The sparkling water market is slowly taking up the share of the soft drinks market, as sparkling water boasts of no-sugar and calorie-free tag yet presents itself as a unique bottled water drink for the consumers. The fact that the key players are also developing new strategies to promote and market their products as health drinks to enhance their health-conscious consumer base, is a strong growth indicator for the growth of the sparkling water market. The health-conscious consumers are looking for more healthy alternatives in the beverage market and sparkling water is currently leveraging itself as a healthy and refreshing option for consumers in the non-alcoholic beverage market. However, lack of consumer awareness in many regions and absence of distribution channels may slightly hinder the growth of the sparkling water market.

Sparkling Water Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the sparkling water market is currently in the growth phase and experiencing exponential growth. Introduction and promotion of sparkling water by the key players are ultimately compelling the regional and local players to expand their portfolio to include sparkling water to cope up with the immense competition in the market. In Latin America, the giant beverage players are investing in the sparkling water market by acquisitions of major sparkling water brands, which denotes the consumer demand and immense market potential for sparkling water in this region. Europe is also in the growth phase in the sparkling water market and is coming up with innovations like the launch of equipment with CO² faucets, which is designed to convert regular water into sparkling water. In the Asia Pacific, rapid industrialization and rising disposable income have garnered attention for the sparkling water market and a significant growth is also expected from Japan in the forecast period. Consumer demand for innovative carbonated products coupled with a hot and arid climate is expected to boost the growth of the sparkling water market in the Middle East and Africa.

Sparkling Water Market: Key Players

Nestlé Waters North America

PepsiCo

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

DS Waters of America, Inc.

National Beverage Corp.

Talking Rain Beverage Co's

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Sparkling Water Market Segments

Sparkling Water Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Sparkling Water Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Sparkling Water Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Sparkling Water Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Sparkling Water Market includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies for key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

The Sparkling Water market research addresses the following queries:

Why end use remains the top consumer of Sparkling Water in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Sparkling Water market look like by the end of the forecast period? What innovative technologies are the Sparkling Water players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Sparkling Water market?

After reading the Sparkling Water market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Sparkling Water market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Sparkling Water market alongwith the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Sparkling Water market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Sparkling Water in various industries.

Sparkling Water market players – Player 1, Player 2, Player 3, and Player 4, among others represent the global Sparkling Water market. The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Sparkling Water market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Sparkling Water market report.

