Spas and Beauty Salons Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 to 2024

The report provides an insight into region wise preferences for spas and beauty salons. North America dominated the spas and beauty salons market in the Americas, followed by South America and Central America. Argentina and Colombia dominates the spas and beauty salons market in South America. Maintaining a good personal appearance has become an imperative part of daily life, and consumers are adopting beauty salon services alongside spa therapies for personal care. Panama and Nicaragua dominated the spas and beauty salons market in Central America. Rising consumer awareness about various beauty products and therapies is one of the major factors contributing in the growth of the spas and beauty salons market in North America, Central America and South America.

Rising stress levels, both physical and mental, among consumers of various age groups are the major factors for the growing popularity of spas and beauty salons. Consumers have started preferring therapies provided by various beauty and spa centers to gain instant relief from joint and muscle pain. Rising income levels and improving standard of living are stimulating the demand for spas and beauty salons in South America and Central America. With the positive emergence of knowledge based society and gradual flow of valuable information the Americas spas and beauty salons industry is expected to witness a positive growth in the forecast period. With the increasing consumer preference for personal care, the spas and beauty industry is increasingly creating a positive impact on the North America, South and Central America’s economy.

Spas and beauty salons in the region are adopting new techniques and therapies to satisfy changing consumer requirements. Standard beauty salons have expanded their services to include special skin treatments that address skin problems such as acne, dark spots and wrinkles. In addition to skin care, spas provide hair, feet, and hand therapies as per client requirements. With growing demand for spas and beauty salon services, this industry is also providing huge employment opportunities. Some of the major spas and beauty salons in North America, Central America, and South America include Muse Salon & Spa LLC, Salon U, The Roose Parlour and Spa, Metropolis Salon & Dry Bar, Robert James Salon and Spa, Butterfly Studio Salon & Spa, Chris Chase Salon, John Barrett Salon, Metodo Rossano Ferretti Salon, Madeline Wade and Bradley & Diegel Salon.

