SPECIALTY GENERIC DRUGS Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Mallinckrodt

The global Specialty Generic Drugs Market is anticipated to reach USD 190.9 billion by 2025. Specialty Generics drugs are the generic forms of pharmacological drugs.

In the SPECIALTY GENERIC DRUGS Market, some of the major companies are:

Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Mallinckrodt, Akorn Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Apotex Corp. among others

SPECIALTY GENERIC DRUGS Market: Insights

The global Specialty Generic Drugs Market is anticipated to reach USD 190.9 billion by 2025. Specialty Generics drugs are the generic forms of pharmacological drugs. These drugs are economically cheaper in contrast to branded drugs. Even so, development and commercialization of specialty generics drug are more complex when compared with conventional generics drugs. Companies are entering into specialty generic drugs market to manufacture generic forms of the products by forming new drug formulations. In addition, global capacity of conventional or traditional generics drugs market is also forcing companies to seek newer opportunities.

Increase in the number of off-patent specialty drugs is factor estimated to form the lucrative growth in specialty generic drugs market. For instance, the patent for Novartis drug Gilenya is estimated to expire in 2019. This drug has made approximately 14% sales growth of Novartis. Such early patent expirations are expected to boost the global market growth. In addition, the rise in the number of people suffering cancer is anticipated to bolster the global market growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO) 2015, approximately 160,000 individuals in the U.S. were filed to have various cancers. Thus, with the high prevalence of cancer case requiring drugs are anticipated to increase the global specialty generic drugs market growth.

North America is the highest spending region in healthcare, yet, this region started to put cutting healthcare expenditure. The current economic & financial crisis and the existence of a high geriatric population are some of the key reasons for the cost cut in healthcare infrastructure over this region. This creates the need for developing novel, enhanced, and economic methods for production of specialty generics drugs. This factor is further anticipated boost the global specialty generic drugs market in the forecast period.

The global specialty generic drugs market is segmented on the basis of application, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of application, the global specialty generic drugs market is segmented into Oncology, Infectious diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C, and Others. Based on the application the oncology segment dominated the global market in 2017. Increased prevalence of cancer, such as melanoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, and colon cancer has directed to rise in demand for generic specialty drugs globally. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), 2012, globally approximately 14 million cancer cases were diagnosed, and this number is projected to rise during the upcoming period. Thus, with the increasing prevalence, there is the huge demand for low-cost generics drugs that are less expensive and highly effective in comparison to branded drugs.

On the basis of route of administration, the global market is categorized into Oral, Parenteral, Topical, injectable, and Others. In 2017, the injectable segment estimated for the largest market share majorly owing to benefits, such as long duration of action, immediate dose distribution, and quick absorption. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global specialty generic drugs market is segmented into Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. In 2017, hospital pharmacy is estimated to share the major market globally as these specialty drugs are highly compound, expensive, and required to be handled very carefully. Thus, these drugs are generally distributed by manufacturers through hospital pharmacies.

Some of the major key players operating in global specialty generic drugs market are Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Mallinckrodt, Akorn Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Apotex Corp. among others

The Global SPECIALTY GENERIC DRUGS Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

[By Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, Hepatitis C, Others); By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Injectable, Others); By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies); By Region]

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global SPECIALTY GENERIC DRUGS Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

