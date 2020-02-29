Specialty Lighting Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2025

In 2019, the market size of Specialty Lighting Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Specialty Lighting .

This report studies the global market size of Specialty Lighting , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Specialty Lighting Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Specialty Lighting history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Specialty Lighting market, the following companies are covered:

Key Drivers

Rising Demand for Surgical Lighting Solutions to Foster Growth

When it comes to setup for surgery, there are specific lighting requirements which include a perfect balance between luminance and shadow. These days there has been a rise in demand for shadowless lights. These lights which were earlier used in major surgeries have now entered the arena of dental and minor surgeries. Manufacturers are eyeing the medical industry to provide surgical lighting solutions as they are the highest revenue contributors to the global specialty lighting market.

Increasing Use of Specialty Lights in Agricultural Industry to Propel Growth

Due to changes in climate agricultural business are adopting new technologies such as horticulture lighting for cultivation. Moreover, there has been a rise in indoor and vertical arming which essentially requires LED lighting solutions, thus contributing to specialty lighting market’s growth.

Global Specialty Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

North America is at the helm of the specialty lighting industry due to high demand from the entertainment industry. There is a wide range of music festivals that happen in this region that require novel entertainment lighting solutions. The U.S. has highly contributed to the market’s growth in this region majorly through surgical lighting application. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing specialty lighting market due to increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment.

The specialty lighting market is segmented based on:

Light Source:

LEDs

Others (halogen lamps, xenon bulbs, incandescent lamps)

Application:

Entertainment

Medical

UV lamps

Others

Entertainment lighting:

Stage lighting

Studio lighting

Others

Medical lighting:

Surgical lighting

Examination lighting

UV lamps:

Air purification

Water purification

Surface purification

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Specialty Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Specialty Lighting , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Specialty Lighting in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Specialty Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Specialty Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Specialty Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Specialty Lighting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.