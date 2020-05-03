Splicing Tapes Market SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments 2020: 3M, tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Global splicing tapes Market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Global Market report. The report compiles widespread intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global market. The data and information is extensively researched and analyzed in the report to guide market players to improve their business planning and ensure long-term success. Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3M, tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, ECHOtape., ORAFOL Europe GmbH., Adhesives Research, Inc., PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o., Boston Tapes Spa, FUJI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., American Biltrite Inc., Teraoka Seisakusho co.,Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Adirondack Specialty Adhesives, Rolltape and Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd. amongst others.
Global splicing tapes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 666.70 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Market Drivers:
- Rise in the production of paper and pulp, and increase in the number of virgin-fibre pulp mills
- Rise in web paged and online shopping due to digitization also contributes to the growth of this market
- Growth in the usage of repulpable paper/tissue from the developed regions of the world is expected to foster positive growth in the market
Market Restraints:
- Unhygienic process involved in the manufacture of recycled paper
- Environmental regulations relating to paper and pulp industry would restrain the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Splicing Tapes Market
By Resin
- Acrylic
- Rubber
- Silicone
- Others
By Type
- Repulpable
- Non-Repulpable
By Backing Material
- Paper/Tissue
- PET/Polyester
- Non-Woven
- Others
By Application
- Flying Splices
- Manual Splices
- Core Starting
- Roll Finishing
- Others
By End-Users
- Paper & Printing
- Packaging
- Electronics
- Labelling
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, Davik announced the launch of their splice detection tape designed for removal of splices from nonwovens products. The product termed as “Splice Detection Tape DS4935”, and it not just removes the splices but rather detects metal and optic sensors.
- In Feb 2018, tesa SE introduced a new splice tape called “tesa EasySplice 51550 TissueLine”, which would be a product used extensively in the paper and pulp industry, and the packaging industry in order to increase the volumes of output produced and decline the time that is involved in change over.
Competitive Analysis: Global Splicing Tapes Market
Global splicing tapes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of splicing tapes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors: Global Splicing Tapes Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global splicing tapes market are 3M, tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, ECHOtape., ORAFOL Europe GmbH., Adhesives Research, Inc., PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o., Boston Tapes Spa, FUJI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., American Biltrite Inc., Teraoka Seisakusho co.,Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Adirondack Specialty Adhesives, Rolltape and Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd. amongst others.
Critical questions addressed by the report
* What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?
* How will the global Splicing Tapes Market develop in the mid to long term?
* Which policies and regulations will highly impact the global market?
* How will the competitive landscape change in the near future?
* What are the current and future opportunities in the global Splicing Tapes market?
* Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?
* Which region will lead the global Splicing Tapes Market in terms of growth?
- Splicing Tapes market report aids in understanding the crucial product segments and their perspective.
- Initial graphics and exemplified that a SWOT evaluation of large sections supplied from the Splicing Tapes industry.
- Even the Splicing Tapes economy provides pin line evaluation of changing competition dynamics and retains you facing opponents.
- This report provides a more rapid standpoint on various driving facets or controlling Splicing Tapes promote advantage.
- This worldwide Splicing Tapes report provides a pinpoint test for shifting dynamics that are competitive.
Table of Content:
Global Splicing Tapes Market Research Report 2019-2026
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Splicing Tapes Market International and China Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Splicing Tapes Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.
Continue To TOC…..
