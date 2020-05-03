Splicing Tapes Market SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments 2020: 3M,  tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Global splicing tapes Market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Global Market report. The report compiles widespread intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global market. The data and information is extensively researched and analyzed in the report to guide market players to improve their business planning and ensure long-term success. Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3M, tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, ECHOtape., ORAFOL Europe GmbH., Adhesives Research, Inc., PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o., Boston Tapes Spa, FUJI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., American Biltrite Inc., Teraoka Seisakusho co.,Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Adirondack Specialty Adhesives, Rolltape and Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd. amongst others.

Global splicing tapes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 666.70 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the production of paper and pulp, and increase in the number of virgin-fibre pulp mills

Rise in web paged and online shopping due to digitization also contributes to the growth of this market

Growth in the usage of repulpable paper/tissue from the developed regions of the world is expected to foster positive growth in the market

Market Restraints:

Unhygienic process involved in the manufacture of recycled paper

Environmental regulations relating to paper and pulp industry would restrain the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Splicing Tapes Market

By Resin

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

By Type

Repulpable

Non-Repulpable

By Backing Material

Paper/Tissue

PET/Polyester

Non-Woven

Others

By Application

Flying Splices

Manual Splices

Core Starting

Roll Finishing

Others

By End-Users

Paper & Printing

Packaging

Electronics

Labelling

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Davik announced the launch of their splice detection tape designed for removal of splices from nonwovens products. The product termed as “Splice Detection Tape DS4935”, and it not just removes the splices but rather detects metal and optic sensors.

In Feb 2018, tesa SE introduced a new splice tape called “tesa EasySplice 51550 TissueLine”, which would be a product used extensively in the paper and pulp industry, and the packaging industry in order to increase the volumes of output produced and decline the time that is involved in change over.

Competitive Analysis: Global Splicing Tapes Market

Global splicing tapes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of splicing tapes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Splicing Tapes Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global splicing tapes market are 3M, tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, ECHOtape., ORAFOL Europe GmbH., Adhesives Research, Inc., PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o., Boston Tapes Spa, FUJI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., American Biltrite Inc., Teraoka Seisakusho co.,Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Adirondack Specialty Adhesives, Rolltape and Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd. amongst others.

Table of Content:

Global Splicing Tapes Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Splicing Tapes Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Splicing Tapes Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

