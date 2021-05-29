Sporting Goods Market Is Booming Worldwide | Nike Inc., Reebok, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Amer Sports Corporation

‘Sporting Goods market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Sporting Goods industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Nike Inc., Reebok, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Amer Sports Corporation, VF Corporation, Asics Corporation, Under Armour Inc., Brooks Sports Inc., The North Face Inc., YONEX Co. Ltd., MIZUNO Corporation, Skechers USA Inc., Converse Inc. and so on. .

Global Sporting Goods Market to reach USD 84.3 billion by 2025.

Global Sporting Goods Market valued approximately USD 61 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global sporting goods market are rising consumer awareness for health and fitness, government’s inclination and support for sports activities. Moreover, Sports goods market is majorly propelled by rising number of sports events such as Olympics, common wealth games etc. This has increased the participation of consumers in sports activities which will further fuel the demand of sporting goods in upcoming 5-6 years. The major restraining factor Presence of counterfeit products, High cost of several goods and trademark infringement. Poor quality of goods manufactured by local manufacturers due to absence of government regulations are some factor that are anticipated to hinder market growth of sports goods market. Sporting goods also called sporting equipment, are of various types depending on the sports. The equipment ranges from balls, to nets, and to protective gear like helmets. Sporting goods can be used as protective gear or a tool that athletes need while playing a game. There are various benefit of sporting such as improved cardiovascular health, helps manage weight, improved muscular strength and endurance, reduced blood pressure and lowers risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

The regional analysis of Global Sporting Goods Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold the largest consumer base of sports goods market, owing to the increasing participation of younger generation in sports activities. North America market is estimated to reach USD 35 billion by the end of 2023 and the market is anticipated to reach market share of 40% to the global market by the end of forecast period. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to o the developing sports infrastructure of developing countries coupled with the government initiatives to promote sports activities in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The qualitative research report on ‘Sporting Goods market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Sporting Goods market:

Key players: Nike Inc., Reebok, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Amer Sports Corporation, VF Corporation, Asics Corporation, Under Armour Inc., Brooks Sports Inc., The North Face Inc., YONEX Co. Ltd., MIZUNO Corporation, Skechers USA Inc., Converse Inc. and so on.

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Ball Sports, Adventure Sports, Golf, Winter Sports, Other), by Application (Franchise Outlets, Department stores, Specialty Sports, Discount stores, On-line, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Sporting Goods Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Sporting Goods, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Sporting Goods by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Sporting Goods Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sporting Goods sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

