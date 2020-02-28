Account Reconciliation Software Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Overview and Forecasts by 2026

Market Overview

Growing adoption of automated banking solutions is boosting the market growth, owing to its high quality and reduced reconciliation time is supplementing the development of this market. Growing standardized activities in bank is the major factors driving the global account reconciliation software market. It is owing to factors such as this software which help in reducing risk, improving quality and save time through automated operations in accounting is known as account reconciliation software. Additionally, launch of new version of cloud and on-premise platforms to support reconciliation software is propelling the global market growth. For instance, in 2018, SS&C Technologies developed a middle- and back-office platform for accounting and reconciliation activities.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4115387

The Global Account Reconciliation Software Market is valued at USD 57,695.90 Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period to reach a USD XX Million by 2026.

Market Dynamics

The major driving factor of global Account Reconciliation Software market is growing adoption of automated banking solutions. Growing adoption of automated banking solutions is boosting the market growth, owing to its high quality and reduced reconciliation time is supplementing the development of this market. Through traditional methods, 90% of accounting personnel’s time is spent simply completing reconciliations, and only 10% of it is spent actually analyzing the implications of the results.

Reconciliation software is equipped with various features that help in reducing risks, improving quality, and save time through automated operations. In addition, reconciliation software provides the ability to streamline reconciliation, eliminate paper checks, and enhance vendor payments. Also, it can help to identify bank fees and other hidden expenses that you might not know you are paying and it track all the transactions and reconciling balances each month can keep from having an overdraft or missing a payment.

However, Data Security and Private Concerns & High Implementation Cost is the key restraint hampering the market growth. Software users are worried about the security of their data as they are accessible by foreign parties. Even though firewalls are believed to have the capability to solve this problem, but the firewall setup on a computer may get screwy at times; when this happens, there is nothing much they can do. Also, legacy systems take time and require a focused staff to manually review and compare ledgers with bank statements on a monthly or bi-monthly basis

Market Segmentation

By type, the Account Reconciliation Software market is segmented into cloud based and on premises. On premise market value in the Global account reconciliation software market was accounted for USD 40562 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD XX million by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %. Most of the banks and enterprises are migrating from On-Premises Financial Close Management to Account Reconciliation Cloud. Many companies are considering the benefits of moving to the cloud with their EPM/BI technologies, including Account Reconciliation tools. Though less than 35% of companies have adopted cloud technologies thus far, Hackett’s research indicates that cloud adoption will more than double over the next two years.

Oracle Account Reconciliation Cloud Services (ARCS) provides an ideal option for those clients already using the on-premise Oracle Account Reconciliation Manager (ARM), as functionality can be migrated quickly and easily, to grasp the benefits of new abilities within the Cloud application. There are few companies like Oracle which are still offering an on-premise account reconciliation solution and even they announced release of a new version by the end of 2019.

Geographical Analysis

North America Account Reconciliation Software market was valued at USD 24468.3 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period to reach USD XX million by 2026. The North America market is majorly segmented into U.S. and Canada. North America Account Reconciliation Software market is growing due to high public awareness, intense competition and continuously growing transaction volume in the region.

Account Reconciliation Software improves the quality and accuracy of financial data and reduce errors and inaccuracies. This saves a considerable amount of time and allows highly skilled accountants to focus on more difficult tasks, like analysis, risk mitigation, and exception handling. According to a survey conducted in U.S. in 2018, around 58% of U.S. population uses mobile banking for transferring money and in 2016 around 62% of U.S. population cited digital banking as their primary method of banking.

Competitive Landscape

The Account Reconciliation Software market is competitive with existing players in the market.

Some of the major players include Broadridge, AutoRek, ReconArt, SmartStream, Oracle, SS&C, Trintech Inc., BlackLine, Treasury, Xero, DataLog, Cashbook, Rimilia and Fiserv.

The key players are adopting various key strategies such as product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions which are contributing to the growth of the Account Reconciliation Software Market.

In April 2019, AutoRek, global financial control, regulatory reporting, and data management platform collaborated with Cforia Software. With this collaboration, the company’s extended its global reach and offer an end-to-end solution from cash collection to cash application and cash reconciliation.

In April 2019, ReconArt Inc. is in partnership with Valuement Group srl. With this partnership, the two companies have joined forces with the primary objective to elevate the client experience.

In October 2018, SmartStream Technologies introduced new reconciliation module TLM Aurora to deal with digital marketplace evolution.

Why Purchase the Report?

Visualize the composition of the account reconciliation software in terms of various types of applications and their types highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in the account reconciliation software market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of account reconciliation software market-level 4/5 segmentation.

A PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

Product mapping in excel for the key product of all major market players

The Account Reconciliation Software report would provide access to an approx, 53 data tables, 42 figures, and 150 pages.

Target Audience

Service Providers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/account-reconciliation-software-market-size-share-and-forecast-2019-2026

Table of Contents

Table of Content

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Methodology and Scope

Research Methodology

Research Objective and Scope of the Report

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market – Market Definition and Overview

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market – Executive Summary

Market Snippet by Type

Market Snippet by Application

Market Snippet by Region

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Dynamics

Market Impacting Factors

Drivers

Increasing requirement for standardized activities in banks

Growing implementation of customer-centric banking solutions

Restraints

High implementation cost

Data security and privacy concerns

Opportunity

Impact Analysis

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market – Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market – By Type

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Attractiveness Index, By Type

Cloud based*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, USD Million, 2016-2025 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2026

On Premies

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market – By Application

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Attractiveness Index, By Application

Banks*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, USD Million, 2016-2025 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2026

Enterprise

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market – By Region

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region

Market Attractiveness Index, By Region

North America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Germany

U.K.

Rest of Europe

South America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Market Positioning/Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Company Profiles

Broadridge*

Company Overview

Product Portfolio and Description

Key Highlights

Financial Overview

AutoRek

ReconArt

SmartStream

Oracle

SS&C

Trintech Inc.

BlackLine

Treasury

Xero

DataLog

Cashbook

Rimilia

Fiserv (** List not exhaustive)

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market – DataM

Appendix

About Us and Services

Contact Us

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4115387

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155