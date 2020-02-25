Sports Functional Apparel Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2020-2026 | Nike, Adidas, Under Armor
Sports Functional Apparel Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight
Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Sports Functional Apparel market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Sports Functional Apparel Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Sports Functional Apparel market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Sports Functional Apparel Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles [Nike, Adidas, Under Armor, PVH Corp., Puma, Anta, VF Corporation, Gap, Columbia Sportswear, Perry Ellis International, Lululemon Athletica, LiNing, Sketchers, Asics Corporation, HanesBrands, Amer Sports, PEAK, Ralph Lauren, 361sport, MIZUNO Corporation]. Sports Functional Apparel Market Concentrates on the global key producers, To explain, define and determine the Sports Functional Apparel market by type, application, and region and examine the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
The global Sports Functional Apparel market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2026, at a CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Increasing demand for Sports Functional Apparel market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The additional global Sports Functional Apparel market study also imparts essential industry frameworks along with key development methods and policies. The company sold its Sports Functional Apparel last year, which also affected Y-O-Y growth situations from 2020 to 2026.
This report covers leading companies associated in Sports Functional Apparel market:
Nike, Adidas, Under Armor, PVH Corp., Puma, Anta, VF Corporation, Gap, Columbia Sportswear, Perry Ellis International, Lululemon Athletica, LiNing, Sketchers, Asics Corporation, HanesBrands, Amer Sports, PEAK, Ralph Lauren, 361sport, MIZUNO Corporation
The report can answer the following questions:
– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Sports Functional Apparel industry.
– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Sports Functional Apparel industry.
– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Sports Functional Apparel industry.
– Different types and applications of Sports Functional Apparel industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.
– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Sports Functional Apparel industry.
– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Sports Functional Apparel industry.
– SWOT analysis of Sports Functional Apparel industry.
– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Sports Functional Apparel industry.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Hats
Upper Garment
Under Clothing
Skirts
Other
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Professional Athletic
Amateur Sport
Sports Functional Apparel Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]
Research Methodology
Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Sports Functional Apparel markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Sports Functional Apparel market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Sports Functional Apparel market.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3.2 Hats
1.3.3 Upper Garment
1.3.4 Under Clothing
1.3.5 Skirts
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.4.2 Professional Athletic
1.4.3 Amateur Sport
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Size
2.1.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales 2013-2025
2.2 Sports Functional Apparel Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Regions 2013-2018
2.2.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Regions 2013-2018
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Manufacturers 2013-2018
3.1.2 Sports Functional Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Sports Functional Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.3 Global Sports Functional Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Sports Functional Apparel Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Sports Functional Apparel Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sports Functional Apparel Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Sports Functional Apparel Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Hats Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.1.2 Upper Garment Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.1.3 Under Clothing Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.1.4 Skirts Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.1.5 Other Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Sports Functional Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Sports Functional Apparel Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
6.4.5 Mexico
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 UK
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Countries
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Countries
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Countries
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Indonesia
8.4.9 Malaysia
8.4.10 Philippines
8.4.11 Thailand
8.4.12 Vietnam
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Central & South America Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Central & South America Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Central & South America Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Central & South America Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Central & South America Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Brazil
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Sports Functional Apparel Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Functional Apparel Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Functional Apparel Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 GCC Countries
10.3.4 Egypt
10.3.5 South Africa
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Nike
11.1.1 Nike Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Sports Functional Apparel
11.1.4 Sports Functional Apparel Product Introduction
11.1.5 Nike Recent Development
11.2 Adidas
11.2.1 Adidas Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Sports Functional Apparel
11.2.4 Sports Functional Apparel Product Introduction
11.2.5 Adidas Recent Development
11.3 Under Armor
11.3.1 Under Armor Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Sports Functional Apparel
11.3.4 Sports Functional Apparel Product Introduction
11.3.5 Under Armor Recent Development
11.4 PVH Corp.
11.4.1 PVH Corp. Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Sports Functional Apparel
11.4.4 Sports Functional Apparel Product Introduction
11.4.5 PVH Corp. Recent Development
11.5 Puma
11.5.1 Puma Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Sports Functional Apparel
11.5.4 Sports Functional Apparel Product Introduction
11.5.5 Puma Recent Development
11.6 Anta
11.6.1 Anta Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Sports Functional Apparel
11.6.4 Sports Functional Apparel Product Introduction
11.6.5 Anta Recent Development
11.7 VF Corporation
11.7.1 VF Corporation Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Sports Functional Apparel
11.7.4 Sports Functional Apparel Product Introduction
11.7.5 VF Corporation Recent Development
11.8 Gap
11.8.1 Gap Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Sports Functional Apparel
11.8.4 Sports Functional Apparel Product Introduction
11.8.5 Gap Recent Development
11.9 Columbia Sportswear
11.9.1 Columbia Sportswear Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Sports Functional Apparel
11.9.4 Sports Functional Apparel Product Introduction
11.9.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Development
11.10 Perry Ellis International
11.10.1 Perry Ellis International Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Sports Functional Apparel
11.10.4 Sports Functional Apparel Product Introduction
11.10.5 Perry Ellis International Recent Development
11.11 Lululemon Athletica
11.12 LiNing
11.13 Sketchers
11.14 Asics Corporation
11.15 HanesBrands
11.16 Amer Sports
11.17 PEAK
11.18 Ralph Lauren
11.19 361sport
11.20 MIZUNO Corporation
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Sports Functional Apparel Sales Channels
12.2.2 Sports Functional Apparel Distributors
12.3 Sports Functional Apparel Customers
13 Market Forecast
13.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales and Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
13.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Type
13.3 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Application
13.4 Sports Functional Apparel Forecast by Regions
13.4.1 Global Sports Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
13.4.2 Global Sports Functional Apparel Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
13.5 North America Market Forecast
13.5.1 North America Sports Functional Apparel Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.5.2 United States
13.5.3 Canada
13.5.4 Mexico
13.6 Europe Market Forecast
13.6.1 Europe Sports Functional Apparel Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.6.2 Germany
13.6.3 France
13.6.4 UK
13.6.5 Italy
13.6.6 Russia
13.7 Asia Pacific Market Forecast
13.7.1 Asia Pacific Sports Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.7.2 China
13.7.3 Japan
13.7.4 Korea
13.7.5 India
13.7.6 Australia
13.7.7 Indonesia
13.7.8 Thailand
13.7.9 Malaysia
13.7.10 Philippines
13.7.11 Vietnam
13.8 Central & South America Market Forecast
13.8.1 Central & South America Sports Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.8.2 Brazil
13.9 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.9.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Functional Apparel Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.9.2 GCC Countries
13.9.3 Egypt
13.9.4 South Africa
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
