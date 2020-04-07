Sports Nutrition Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Executive Summary

The Sports Nutrition market was valued at USD 14,596.45 Million in the year 2018. Global Sports Nutrition market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rapid urbanization in emerging economies, rising health concern among the consumers across all the regions and escalating numbers of gyms, fitness centres and health clubs. In addition, ever growing urban and working population and their rising income is fuelling the Sports Nutrition market.

Global Sports Nutrition Market is primarily driven by rise in adoption of healthy lifestyle, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, expansion of online marketplace, social media impact, escalating number of muscle and fitness enthusiasts.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10175460

Growing demand for different Ready-to-Drink (RTD) and Ready-to-Eat (RTE) products, vegan products (plant based products) and bars among millennials and Generation Z has been generating a worthwhile opportunity for the makers of sports nutrition products. Therefore, such kind of innovative products are anticipated to fuel the market growth of sports nutrition products.

Among the regions, North America Sports Nutrition Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by increased disposable income, rising health awareness, rapid e-commerce growth and government initiatives for health awareness across the region.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Sports Nutrition Market

Nasal High Flow Market

Graphite Market

Corporate Training Market

Agrochemical Market

Genetic Sequencing Test Market

Second Hand Luxury Goods Market

Scope of the Report

Global Sports Nutrition Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Sports Nutrition Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Product Type: Powders, Bars, Sports Drinks, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drugstores, Health food shops, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Healthcare Specialty Retail, Consumer healthcare non-grocery, Internet Retailing, Others

Regional Sports Nutrition Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Sports Nutrition Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Product Type: Powders, Bars, Sports Drinks, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drugstores, Health food shops, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Healthcare Specialty Retail, Consumer healthcare non-grocery, Internet Retailing, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany and China (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Sports Nutrition Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Product Type: Powders, Bars, Sports Drinks, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drugstores, Health food shops, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Healthcare Specialty Retail, Consumer healthcare non-grocery, Internet Retailing, Others

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10175460

Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape

• Leading Companies

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Glanbia plc., Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., MusclePharm Corporation, GNC Holdings, Inc.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609