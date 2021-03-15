Sports Optics Market witness substantial growth CAGR of 6.7% by 2026 with Top Key Players Nikon Corporation, ZEISS International

Global sports optics market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Years considered for providing market size 2019–2026 Base year considered 2018 Forecast period 2020–2026 Forecast units Value (USD) in million/billion Segments covered Product, Service, and Vertical Regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW Companies covered Nikon Corporation, ZEISS International, U.S. OPTICS, LEUPOLD & STEVENS, INC., Trijicon, Inc., VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS LLC., BERETA HOLDING S.A., Celestron, LLC., Leica Camera AG, SWAROVSKI GROUP, ATN, Schmidt & Bender GmbH & Co. KG, Vortex Optics, Nightforce Optics, Inc., Athlon, Meopta – optika, s.r.o., FLIR Systems, Inc. and L-3, EOTech Inc. among others.

Further, this report classifies the SPORTS OPTICS market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Global Sports Optics Market By Products (Binoculars/ Monoculars, Riflescopes, Rangefinders, Fieldscopes, Telescopes, Others), Games (Shooting Sports, Wheel Sports, Snow Sports, Golf, Water Sports, Horse Racing), Price Range (Economic, Mid-Range, High Range), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

Recent Developments

In May 2019, Nikon Corporation introduced PROSTAFF 1000 Laser Rangefinder. The product is compact and has a lightweight body and also offers pocket-size design. It also provides higher quality 6x monocular along with multilayer coating for clear and bright images. This would help in the expansion of the sports optics offerings by the company.

In April 2019, VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS LLC. brand Bushnell introduced new models of laser rangefinders such as new Prime 1700 and 1300, Engage 1700 and 1300 and Nitro 1800 rangefinders. These new rangefinders feature an enhanced and ergonomic design and helps in delivering better light transmission in the low light conditions. This would help the company to enhance their product portfolio.

In September 2016, Celestron, LLC. unveiled innovative new telescopes, sport optics, EQ mounts and many other products for Photokina 2016. This would help the company to expand their product offerings.

Research Methodology: Global Sports Optics Market​​​​​​​

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Key Opinion Leaders: Researchers, Manufacturers, Industrialists, Distributors and Suppliers.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Sports Optics Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Sports Optics Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Sports Optics Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Sports Optics Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Sports Optics Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Sports Optics Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Sports Optics Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Sports Optics by Countries

