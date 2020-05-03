Stain Resistant Coatings Market To Witness Unbelievable Growth By 2026: PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., BASF SE

Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Global Market report. The report compiles widespread intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global market. The data and information is extensively researched and analyzed in the report to guide market players to improve their business planning and ensure long-term success. Some of the key players profiled in the study are PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, The Chemours Company, APV Engineered Coatings, ICL Performance Products, Crystalusion Limited, Dampney Company, Crypton LLC, Beckers Group, Nanotex, TEIJIN LIMITED, Tokushiki Co., Ltd, Rust-Oleum, and others.

The Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market accounted for USD 3.23 billion in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Drivers: Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Reduced maintenance costs of the substrate

Growing key end-user industries

Strong demand for stain resistant coatings in Asia Pacific

Environmental sustainability

Highly capital intensive

Market Segmentation: Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market

On the basis of chemistry, global stain resistant coatings market is segmented into polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), perfluoroalkoxy polymer (PFA), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), siloxane copolymers, and others.

On the basis of technology, the global stain resistant coatings market is segmented into water based stain resistant coating, solvent based stain resistant coatings, and others.

On the basis of application, the global stain resistant coatings market is segmented into architectural coatings, cookware and bakeware, textile softeners and repellents, electronics, transportation, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global stain resistant coatings market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Table of Content:

Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Stain Resistant Coatings Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Stain Resistant Coatings Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

