Stainless Steel Market to Grow at in Terms of Revenue Over 2020 – 2027: Acerinox S.A., Aperam S.A, ArcelorMittal S.A, Jindal Stainless Limited

The global stainless steel market accounted to US$ 198,660.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 323,144.6 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in the global stainless steel market. Increasing industrial development coupled with rising government investments towards the building and construction infrastructures is expected to fuel the stainless steel market in the upcoming years. Also, the increasing research and development investments for steel production is estimated to boost the growth of the stainless steel market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The market for global stainless steel is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global stainless steel market include Acerinox S.A., Aperam S.A, ArcelorMittal S.A, Jindal Stainless Limited, Outokumpu OYJ, Sandmeyer steel company, Sandvik AB, Schmolz + Bickenbach Group, Thyssenkrupp AG, and Guangxi Chengdu group among others.

Stainless steel has come to the forefront of the automotive design due to an increasing demand for safety combined with performance, efficiency, lightweight, and strength. It has become the primary choice for safety in the automotive industry owing properties such as cost-effective structural designs, durability, and efficiency. Due to the lightweight feature of stainless steel, it has been considered as a primary material in the construction of fuel tanks. Therefore, the growing demand from the automotive industry is boosting the demand for stainless steel.

Under the product segment, the cold bars/wire rods segment accounted for the largest share in the global stainless steel market. The cold bars/wire rods are basically the hot bars/wire rods that are further processed. The cold bars/wire rods are produced by the cold rolling method that can be processed at average room temperatures. The cold bars/wire rods are gaining increasing popularity due to its superior strength and machinability. The superior properties and higher yield point and higher tensile strength as compared to hot bars/wire rods has led to a significant rise in the global expansion of the cold bars/wire rods.

Stainless steel comprises of nickel and chromium that makes it’s recycling economically viable. The stringent policies introduced by the government authorities of various countries has led to the environmental considerations of material selection for specifiers. Stainless steel has proven to be an excellent environmental performer due to its valuable raw materials and 100% recyclability. Major leading countries like China, Japan, India, and many others have been implementing the idea of the collection of stainless steel scrap as it is 100% recyclable.

The low carbon stainless steel is adopted by several companies and is involved in the development of a new and improved form of stainless steel which is eco-friendly and sustainable. They manufacture and provide stainless steel which is low in carbon. In Austenitic and Ferritic stainless steels, the high carbon content in the composition is undesirable owing to the threat of carbide precipitation. The use of carbon may have a direct impact on the corrosion resistance property. If the carbon gets combined with the chromium, it may hamper the ability of the passive layer to form. Therefore, the companies are now moving towards low carbon grade of stainless steel to avoid any disruptions.

