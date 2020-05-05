Stand-up Pouches Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2020 | Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc, Berry Global Inc., Mondi, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, COVERIS, ProAmpac., others

Stand-up Pouches Market: Inclusive Insight

Stand- up pouches is very ideal containers for solid, liquid and powdered as well as non- food items which help the food to be stay fresh for long period of time. Metal foil, polypropylene and polyesters are the materials that are used to make stand- up pouches or packets. They are lightweight and are easy to handle, they widely used in food and beverages industry for products like coffee, tea, sauces and candies. Stand- up pouches is mainly of three types- doyen also known as round bottom or doypack, K- Seal and corner bottom also called plow (plough) bottom or folded bottom.

Global Stand-up Pouches Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 19.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.06 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand from the end- use industries is driving the growth of this market.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc, Berry Global Inc., Mondi, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, COVERIS, ProAmpac., Huhtamäki, Sonoco Products Company, CONSTANTIA, Winpak Ltd., GUALAPACK S.P.A. VIA CARLO MUSSA 266, American Packaging Corporation., Bryce Corporation, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Interflex Group, Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd., Glenroy, Inc.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for packaged food among consumer is driving the growth of this market.

They are available in affordable range which is driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

Strict government rules related to plastics is restraining the growth of this market.

Stand-up Pouches Market Trends | Industry Segment by Form (Rollstock, Round Bottom, K- Style, Plow Bottom/ Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom), Type (Standard Stand-Up Pouches, Aseptic Stand-Up Pouches, Retort Stand-Up Pouches, Hot-Filled Stand-Up Pouches), Closure Type (Top Notch, Zipper, Spout), Applications (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Healthcare), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In June 2018, Bemis Company announced the launch of their latest EncoreT Ultra- Clear recyclable film, a clear recyclable stand-up pouch packaging. This new technology combines the recyclables materials with shelf- appealing transparency and will help the Consumer Packaged Foods (CPGs) which help to attract the consumer. This new product is made from polyethylene which can be recycled through How2Recycle store drops- off.

Competitive Analysis: Global Stand-up Pouches Market

Global stand- up pouches market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of stand- up pouches market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

At the Last, Stand-up Pouches industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

