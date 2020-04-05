STATCOM UPS Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2026

Global STATCOM UPS market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for STATCOM UPS .

market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the STATCOM UPS market in India. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the STATCOM UPS market in India with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the structure and profitability of the market. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition. The report also provides product differentiation for different STATCOM UPS technologies.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the STATCOM UPS business in India. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. The most prominent drivers include growing industrial sector coupled with increasing demand for power. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the STATCOM UPS market on the basis of end-use. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The STATCOM UPS market was segmented on the basis of product type (insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) based STATCOM UPS and gate turn off thyristors (GTO) based STATCOM UPS), application (long distance power transmission, power distribution, oil and gas offshore platforms, steel manufacturing, mining, and the automobile industry) and geography. The STATCOM UPS market in India was analyzed across four regions: East India, West India, North India, and South India. Key players in the STATCOM UPS market include Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), ABB India Limited, Crompton Greaves Limited, Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd., General Electric India Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd., Signotron India Pvt. Ltd., Power One Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd., Veeral Controls Pvt. Ltd., and NR Energy Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

STATCOM UPS Market: By Product

Gate Turn-Off Thyristors (GTO) STATCOM

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) STATCOM

STATCOM UPS Market: By Application

Long Distance Power Transmission

Power Substations

Oil & Gas

Steel Manufacturing

Mining

Automobile Industry

STATCOM UPS Market: By Region

East India

West India

North India

South India

