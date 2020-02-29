Stem Cell Therapy Market 2020 by Type, Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Production, Revenue, Market Share & Forecast 2025

Growth of Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Size is favored by cumulative factors like development of advanced genome-based cell analysis techniques, soaring awareness of the therapeutic potency of stem cells, detection of novel stem cell lines, and developments in infrastructure related to stem cell banking and processing, and increasing public-private investments for development of stem cell therapies.

In the upcoming years, North America is likely to dominate the global stem cell therapy market share. The U.S. dominates the market which is followed by Canada. Stem cell therapy is powered to cure diseases like diabetes and cancer. There is an increase in occurence of such diseases and higher awareness for the treatment of such diseases is propelling stem cell therapy market. New product innovation & launching, increase in a number of clinical trials for evaluation of the therapeutic potential and higher adoption of these therapies & procedures is fueling market growth. Presence of numerous centers and organization that are engaged in R&D related to new stem cell therapy is likely to led lucrative market growth.

Europe holds second position in the lucrative market of stem cell therapy. This is attributed to development of efficient & advanced technologies and growing investment in healthcare industry.

The Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest growth in the market. The key countries that are expected to experience fastest development are India and China. The higher adoption of grants by several funding agencies and government for scientific researches is anticipated to stimulate the regional market growth. Investment of leading players for launch and development of newer technologies and increase in healthcare expenditure are also anticipated to up surge the Asia-Pacific market growth of stem cell therapy.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are expected to show slow growth in the forecast period. Rising awareness about the SC therapies, growing expenditure in the healthcare sector, rapid development in the infrastructure of healthcare and adoption of western technologies and lifestyle is expected to fuel the growth of the stem cell therapy market.

In terms of types of global stem cell therapy market is bifurcated into autologous stem cell therapy and allogeneic stem cell therapy. The segment of allogeneic stem cell therapy is likely to command largest global stem cell therapy market share. This is attributed to easy production scale-up process, escalating commercialization of allogeneic stem cell therapy products, the extensive therapeutic applications of allogeneic stem cells and mounting number of clinical trials related to allogeneic stem cell therapies.

Based on therapeutic application, the global stem cell therapy industry has wide range of categories which includes musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, wounds and injuries, surgeries, and other applications. The musculoskeletal disorders sector is anticipated to dominate the global stem cell therapy market by holding largest share. This is attributed to the high prevalence of bone & joint diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, escalating availability of stem cell-based products for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and higher patient preference for effective & early treatment strategies.

The global stem cell therapy market is niche industry with soaring global and local companies involved in the commercialization and development of stem cell therapy products. Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.) and Pharmicell Co., Ltd. (South Korea) are the prominent market players of the global stem cell therapy market. The major strategies adopted by leading market players include expansions, partnerships, new product launches and approvals, and agreements to achieve growth in the global stem cell therapy market.

