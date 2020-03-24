Stick Packaging Market Trends, Applications, Types, Research, Forecast to 2026 | Ball Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Amcor Limited, Huhtamaki OYJ, Mondi Group, Berry Global

Global Stick Packaging Market is accounted for $246.51 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $522.27 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Ease of handling, increasing disposable incomes in developing nations, the changing preference of consumers from rigid to flexible packaging, cost-effectiveness and technological innovations are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, strict regulations on the use of plastics and high cost of packaging materials are some of the factors hampering the market growth. One of the major opportunities is favourable growths of pharmaceutical industry.

Stick packaging is a type of flexile packaging which is mainly adoptive in the drinkables industry & food, perfect to pack products related to granules, liquid and powder. It helps to preserve the freshness as well as expand the shelf life of the product. It is transferable and suitable for on-the-go consumers. The raw material for stick packaging contain paper, aluminum foil or synthetic which is an simple yielding material that can easily change its shape on the nature of the product.

By Application, the Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics segment are anticipated to be highest during the forecast period, where companies are coming up with more advanced natural and sophisticated formulations, which has, in turn, created a demand for packaging. Where, Multi-layered shield tubes with multiple barrier layers that used in Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics offer complex formulas with the necessary shield to prevent the formulation from any contamination where these are widely used in pharmaceuticals. For instance, Aranow Packaging Machinery is an company specialised in the design and production of multilane packaging machinery for Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have high growth during the forecast period due to the rising middle-class population of the region, with high disposable income, and demand for on-the-go products. The response for stick packs is proposed to increase in emerging countries such as China, Brazil, India and Thailand.

Some of the key players in the market include Ball Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Amcor Limited, Huhtamaki OYJ, Mondi Group, Berry Global, Inc, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Reynolds Group Holdings, Inc., Constantia Flexibles, UDG Healthcare PLC, RPC Group Plc., Alb?a Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Bosch Packaging Technology, , Fres-Co System Inc., TuboplastCtl Group, Power Packaging, Inc. (DHL) and EXAIR Corporation.

Materials Covered:

-Aluminium Foil

-Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene

-Metallized Polyester

-Paper

-Polyester

-Polyethylene

-Polypropylene

-Standup Pouch

-Cartons

-Paper boat

-Other Materials

Products Covered:

-Solid Products

-Semi Solid Products

-Liquid Products

Weights Covered:

-Heavy Weight Applications

-Medium Weight Applications

-Less Weight Applications

-Negligible Weight Applications

Applications Covered:

-Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

-Nutraceuticals

-Food & Beverages

-Consumer Goods

-Other Applications

