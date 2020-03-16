Strapping Machine Market Top Players, Application, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the worldwide Strapping Machine Market is anticipated to reach around USD 6,991.4 million by 2026. In 2017, the semi-automatic strapping machine segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global strapping machine market.

The rapid growth in the global packaging industry majorly drives the growth of this market. Growing concerns regarding product safety to avoid damage and loss during packaging and shipping supports the market growth. The increasing demand from consumer goods, food and beverage, and publishing further accelerates the adoption of strapping machines. There has been an increasing demand of strapping machines by small and medium businesses to increase packaging efficiency while reducing costs. However, high initial investment costs of strapping machines limit the growth of the market. New emerging markets, technological advancements, and increasing adoption by small and medium businesses would provide growth opportunities for strapping machine market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global strapping machine market during the forecast period. A significant growth in the consumer goods, and food and beverage industries has been registered over the past few years in the region, thereby supporting the growth of strapping machines in the market. Increasing need for effective packaging to avoid losses due to damages, and rising disposable incomes in developing countries of this region augment the market growth in the region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

The various types of strapping machines include semiautomatic strapping machines, automatic strapping machines, and fully automatic strapping machines. The semi-automatic strapping machine segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from small and medium sized business. Semi-automatic strapping machines are designed for small and medium sized items and require users to manually feed strapping into the machine. Use of semi-automatic strapping machines in various industries such as food and beverage, consumer goods, publishing, and electronics among others has increased its demand over the past years.

The different materials used in strapping machines include polypropylene, polyester, steel, and others. The polypropylene segment dominated the market in 2017 owing to its affordable use in packaging of small and medium sized products. Its increasing use in various industries such as food and beverage, consumer goods, publishing, and electronics among others is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Mosca GmbH, Samuel Strapping Systems, MJ Maillis S.A., Transpak Equipment Corp., Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, Strapex Group, Polychem Corporation, Dynaric Inc., Messersi Packaging S.r.l., Fromm Holdings AG, Australian Warehouse Solutions, and Venus Packaging among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Strapping Machine Market Insights

3.1. Strapping Machine – Industry snapshot

3.2. Strapping Machine – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Strapping Machine Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Strapping Machine – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Strapping Machine Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Strapping Machine Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Strapping Machine Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Strapping Machine Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.3.4. Strapping Machine Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Strapping Machine Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Strapping Machine Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Product Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Semiautomatic Strapping Machines

4.3. Automatic Strapping Machines

4.4. Fully Automatic Strapping Machines

5. Strapping Machine Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Material

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Polypropylene

5.3. Polyester

5.4. Steel

5.5. Others

6. Strapping Machine Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Bundling

6.3. Binding

6.4. Packaging

6.5. Others

7. Strapping Machine Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End-User

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Consumer Goods

7.3. Food and Beverage

7.4. Newspaper and Publishing

7.5. Postal

7.6. Others

8. Strapping Machine Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. UK

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.6. Middle East & Africa

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Mosca GmbH

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Samuel Strapping Systems

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. MJ Maillis S.A.

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. Transpak Equipment Corp.

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. Signode Packaging Systems Corporation

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Developments

9.6. Strapex Group

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Developments

9.7. Polychem Corporation

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Developments

9.8. Dynaric Inc.

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Developments

9.9. Messersi Packaging S.r.l.

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financials

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Developments

9.10. Fromm Holdings AG

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Financials

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Recent Developments

9.11. Australian Warehouse Solutions

9.11.1. Overview

9.11.2. Financials

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Recent Developments

9.12. Venus Packaging

9.12.1. Overview

9.12.2. Financials

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Recent Developments

