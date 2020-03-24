Sugar Based Excipients Market Segmentation, Development Trends, Current Growth, Components, Competitive Analysis and Geographical Outlook till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The excipient is a pharmacologically inactive element formed together with the active ingredient of the medication. The phenomenon is offered with a purpose to provide substance to the formulation, to provide prevention and stability from denaturation, facilitate absorption of drugs by a patient, and other pharmacokinetic considerations. The excipient products are pure sugar to polymer, complex carbohydrates, and human and animal gelatin. A sugar-based excipient is the most common form of the excipient used in oral medication. It is mainly considered for medicines directed to children. It is widely used in sucrose, glycerol, saccharin sodium, sorbitol, and others. Majorly in antibiotics and cough syrups for children. Using sugar-based excipient lower the bitterness of active agents.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The sugar based excipients market is anticipated to grow due to increasing development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs). However, stringent regulatory requirements leading to shortage of FDA-approved manufacturing sites can restrain the market growth. Moreover, rapid growth in the generics market due to the patent expiration of many blockbuster drugs is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

– Archer Daniels Midland Company

– Ashland Inc.

– Associated British Foods PLC

– BASF SE

– BTG International Ltd.

– Cargill, Inc.

– Colorcon Inc.

– DFE Pharma

– FMC Corporation

– Roquette Group

The sugar based excipients market is segmented on the basis of product, type, functionality and formulation. Based on product the market is segmented as actual sugars, sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners. On the basis of type the market is categorized as powders/granules, direct compression sugars, crystals and syrups. On the basis of functionality the market is categorized as fillers & diluents flavoring agents, tonicity agents and other functionalities. On the basis of formulation the market is categorized as oral formulations, parenteral formulations, topical formulations and other formulations.

It provides overview and forecast of the in sugar based excipients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The sugar based excipients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting sugar based excipients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the sugar based excipients market in these regions.

