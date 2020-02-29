Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast 2019-2025

In 2019, the market size of Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



growth dynamics. The report enables the market stakeholders to have a better decision-making which can subsequently add to their profit quotient.

Global Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market: Notable Developments

Major players of global superficial radiation therapy system market are focusing on delivering systems that ensure outstanding accuracy. Consistent innovation has been the major focus area for the players to carve out their niche in the superficial radiation therapy system market. Moreover, the players are also involving themselves with various seminars, thereby encouraging the development of technologically-advanced superficial therapy radiation systems.

In 2018, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. installed latest SRT-100 system at Hillcrest Plastic Surgery located in Orlando, Florida. The system is dedicated to the treatment of keloid scars. As a result of this installation, the Hillcrest Plastic Surgery can now effectively treat the patients suffering from the skin scars.

On the other hand, the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions also hold a significant importance for incumbent players.

Global Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market: Key Drivers

Pipeline of Cancer Treatment Drugs to Shape the Demands

According to various studies, skin cancer remains the most common cases of cancer in various parts of the world, with more than 5 million cases every year in the U.S alone. This vast prevalence has propelled the demand for a robust pipeline for cancer treatments. As a result of growing preference of non-invasive procedures, the global market of superficial radiation therapy systems is likely to experience a consistent growth in the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Artificial Intelligence to Drive More Opportunities

AI has been one of the most prominent buzzwords in almost every vibrant field, and radiotherapy has seen one of the most extensive applications of the technology. The development of AI over a period of time is likely to have great impact on the product development of superficial radiation therapy market. This shall also make way for the addition of various new features and attributes to current systems. Also, integration of AI with superficial radiation therapy system is likely to make profound influence treatment planning, automated image processing, and clinical support.

Global Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to emerge as leading region of the superficial radiation therapy system market. The prominence of the region is the result of growing pipeline for various cancer treatments that demand for low dosage of radiation. Moreover, growing number of technological advancements are constantly focusing on energy efficiency of superficial radiation therapy systems. This is also a key factor responsible for the prominence of North America over other regions of global superficial radiation therapy system market.

The global superficial radiation therapy system market is segmented on the basis of:

Application Basal Cell Carcinoma Squamous Cell Carcinoma Keloid Scars Psoriasis Kaposi Sarcoma (Plaque Stage) Bowen’s Disease Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Soft Tissue Metastases

End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Research Institutes Dermatology Centers



