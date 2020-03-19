Supply Chain Analytics Market 2020 Size, Trends, Global Growth, Industry Regional Segmentation, Top Manufactures and Opportunities by 2027

The need to improve operational and supply chain efficiencies, increasing volume and velocity of data, and the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning into supply chain management are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the supply chain analytics market. However, data security issues and inaccuracies in data sets are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the supply chain analytics market. Moreover, increasing awareness of supply chain analytics tools and increasing adoption of cloud-based supply chain analytics among organizations is anticipated to create new opportunities for the supply chain analytics market.

The “Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Supply Chain Analytics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Supply Chain Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-users, and geography. The global Supply Chain Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Supply Chain Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Supply Chain Analytics market.

MARKET SCOPE

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global supply chain analytics market is segmented on the basis of platform, deployment type, industry vertical. On the basis of platform, the market is segmented as software, service. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on premise deployment, cloud deployment, hybrid deployment. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as retail, manufacturing, automotive, food and beverages, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global supply chain analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The supply chain analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting supply chain analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the supply chain analytics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the supply chain analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from supply chain analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for supply chain analytics market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the supply chain analytics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key supply chain analytics market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Birst Inc.

– Demand Solutions Group LLC

– Entercoms Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Kinaxis Inc.

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Tableau Software Inc.

– Tata Consultancy Services

The Insight Partners dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Supply Chain Analytics MARKET LANDSCAPE Supply Chain Analytics MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS Supply Chain Analytics MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Supply Chain Analytics MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE Supply Chain Analytics MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER Supply Chain Analytics MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE Supply Chain Analytics MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

