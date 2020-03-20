Surety Market : Here’s What Expert Say ( Type, Applications, Revenue, Opportunities, Players, Regions)

The Surety Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Surety Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Surety Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

The global surety market at US$ 15.33 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 28.77 Bn by 2027.



Contract Surety Bonds deliver financial security as well as construction assurance on construction and building projects by guaranteeing the project owner that the contractor is competent to accomplish the work and will pay certain subcontractors, material suppliers, and laborers. These bonds are used principally in the construction industry. The growth of both public and private construction sector coupled with stringent government regulations for contract surety bonds, the market is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

2. Crum & Forster

3. CNA Financial Corporation

4. American Financial Group, Inc.

5. The Travelers Indemnity Company

6. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

7. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

8. HCC Insurance Holdings

9. IFIC Surety Group

10. Chubb Limited

Merger and acquisition is expected to be the key growth strategy to be adopted by players for next two-three years. However, this strategy could impact competition, it is also expected to generate new market as well as product opportunities as recently combined companies will thrive to maintain position and profitability.

The gaining popularity of PPP in both developed, as well as emerging economies worldwide, is one of a major driver for Surety market. Infrastructure investment and development are the main concern for governments across the globe. With increasing urbanization, the emerging economies are witnessing a need to develop their critical infrastructure, while developed economies are in need to expand or reconstruct their existing assets. The enduring evolution in PPP model is noticed with increased demand for infrastructure development as well as growing fiscal constraints, to support governments’ fulfill these escalating infrastructure challenges.

