Surface Vision And Inspection Market Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2026

Introduction of Surface Vision And Inspection market-

Surface vision and inspection is the service of detecting any flaws/defects in the surfaces of objects and instruments while they are under the manufacturing process. This process utilizes certain specialised cameras, lighting systems, and other inspection equipments for accurate detection of any flaws. With the advancements in technologies, machine vision surface inspection method has been in wide-spread use in the market which has increased its application areas such as in automotive, electronics, medical, food and various other applications.

Market Drivers: Rapid growth in demand for better quality of products and improvements in efficiency of supply chain is expected to drive the growth of the market Availability of advanced inspection and vision technologies such as “machine vision” resulting in greater reliability of inspection Better performance of manufacturing operations with enhanced control over quality improving the levels of satisfaction for consumers; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market Presence of strict regulations regarding the quality inspection and defect detection is also expected to drive the growth of the market Market Restraints: Absence/dearth of technically skilled individuals creating the problem of proper integration of these systems in the various industries; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market Lack of expertise in organizations and their employees which is resulting in lack of reliability of these systems; this factor is also expected to restrict the growth of the market



Prominent market player analysis-

Key market players covered in this report-OMRON Corporation; AMETEK Surface Vision; Edmund Optics Inc.; ISRA VISION AG; INDUSTRIAL VISION SYSTEMS; KEYENCE CORPORATION; Matrox; Panasonic Corporation; Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.; VITRONIC; JAI A/S; Basler AG; National Instruments; Allied Vision Technologies GmbH; Datalogic S.p.A.; MORITEX Corporation; Toshiba Teli Corporation; Dark Field Technologies; Radiant Vision Systems, LLC; Shelton Machines Ltd; COMVIS – Company in Vision and QVISION among others.

Surface Vision And Inspection market segmentation-

By Type Computer Systems Camera Systems By Component Hardware Camera Optics Lighting Frame Grabbers Others Software By Application Automotive Semiconductor Electronics & Electrical Healthcare/Pharmaceutical Medical Food & Beverages Logistics & Postal Sorting Metal Rubber & Plastics Wood & Paper Printing Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, OMRON Corporation announced the launch of their “FH-series Vision System” for their global consumers in automated external inspection. The product range is designed for use in combination with industry’s first “Multi-Direction Multi-Color (MDMC) Light”. The combined product can help in the detection of defects with different characteristics and very low color variations simultaneously

In October 2017, OMRON Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Microscan Systems, Inc. and with this conclusion, the name of the company has been changed to “OMRON Microscan Systems, Inc.”. This acquisition will result in extension of the product lineups combining extensive range of offerings of both companies.

Competitive Analysis

Global surface vision and inspection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surface vision and inspection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few samples of the queries answered in this Surface Vision And Inspection report-:

Which innovation type will enlist the most noteworthy development in the worldwide Surface Vision And Inspection market? Which area or region will remain the most rewarding for the Surface Vision And Inspection market’s development all through the conjecture time frame? What are the territorial development techniques embraced by key players in the worldwide Surface Vision And Inspection market? What is the expected growth rate of market size and market share in terms of CAGR value?

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

