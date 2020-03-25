You are here

Surfactants Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2027

The global Surfactants market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Surfactants market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Surfactants are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Surfactants market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Key players profiled in the surfactants study include ADM, Akzo Nobel N. V., Galaxy Surfactants, Dow Chemical, BASF S.E, Huntsman Corporation, Lonza Group, Evonik Industries, P & G Chemicals, Clariant International Ltd. and Stepan Company.

The report segments the Asia Pacific surfactants market into:

  • Surfactants Market Ã¢â¬â Product Analysis
    • Cationic
    • Anionic
    • Amphoteric
    • Non ionic
    • Others (Silicone surfactants, etc.)
      ÃÂ 
  • Surfactants Market Ã¢â¬â Application Analysis
    • Personal Care
    • Oilfield Chemicals
    • Paints & Coatings
    • Emulsion Polymerization
    • Agrochemicals
    • Concrete Additives
      ÃÂ 
  • Surfactants Market Ã¢â¬â Country Analysis
    • China
    • Japan
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    • Philippines
    • South Korea
    • Australia

