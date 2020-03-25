Surfactants Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2027
The global Surfactants market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029.
The Surfactants market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).
Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:
Key players profiled in the surfactants study include ADM, Akzo Nobel N. V., Galaxy Surfactants, Dow Chemical, BASF S.E, Huntsman Corporation, Lonza Group, Evonik Industries, P & G Chemicals, Clariant International Ltd. and Stepan Company.
The report segments the Asia Pacific surfactants market into:
- Surfactants Market Ã¢â¬â Product Analysis
- Cationic
- Anionic
- Amphoteric
- Non ionic
- Others (Silicone surfactants, etc.)
- Surfactants Market Ã¢â¬â Application Analysis
- Personal Care
- Oilfield Chemicals
- Paints & Coatings
- Emulsion Polymerization
- Agrochemicals
- Concrete Additives
- Surfactants Market Ã¢â¬â Country Analysis
- China
- Japan
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Philippines
- South Korea
- Australia
