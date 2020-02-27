Surgical Scalpel Market – Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Surgical Scalpel market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Surgical Scalpel market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Key Trends

The increasing use of surgical scalpel, owing to the rising incidences of neurological and cardiovascular diseases is projected to encourage the growth of the global surgical scalpel market in the coming years. In addition to this, the technological developments and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are estimated to generate potential growth opportunities for the market players. Furthermore, the growing demand for surgical tools due to the rising number of surgical procedures and the increasing occurrences of several chronic diseases are projected to accelerate the growth of the global surgical scalpel market in the next few years.

Global Surgical Scalpel Market: Market Potential

A tremendous rise in the geriatric population and the increasing occurrence of several chronic diseases are projected to enhance market growth. The increasing demand for reconstructive and plastic surgery and the rising healthcare expenditure are likely to drive the market. On the flip side, the lack of proper reimbursement policies for surgical equipment, especially in emerging economies is predicted to curtail the growth of the global surgical scalpel market throughout the forecast period. Nonetheless, the increasing awareness among the healthcare sector is estimated to accelerate the growth of the market.

Global Surgical Scalpel Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for surgical scalpel has been classified on the basis of geography into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In the last few years, North America held a massive share of the global market and is projected to continue with its dominance throughout the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the growing demand for surgery in labor patients. The rapid development of the healthcare industry and the technological advancements in this field are some of the key factors that are likely to accelerate the growth of the North America market in the coming years.

Global Surgical Scalpel Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for surgical scalpel is expected to witness a high level of competition throughout the forecast period. Some of the key players operating in the surgical scalpel market across the globe are Shinva, Swann-Morton, KAI Group, Hill-Rom, Feather, Mani, Huaiyin Medical, SteriLance, Surgical Specialties, Hu-Friedy, Ailee, Geister, Shanghai Surgical, and BD. The rising number of players entering the global market and the rising focus on the development of new product are estimated to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the next few years. In addition to this, the rising number of mergers and acquisitions is predicted to offer generate growth opportunities in the near future.

