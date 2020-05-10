Sustained Release Drugs Market 2020 Development Strategies, Investment Analysis And Future Growth Opportunities Till 2026

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global sustained release drugs market are Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, Coating Place, Inc., Corium Inc., Orbis Biosciences, Inc., Lonza, Aradigm Corporation, Alkermes, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Dr. Reddy’s launched antidepressants, Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in 150 mg and 300 mg, in the U.S. market after the approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). The launch of tablet would help firm, penetrating inside of the U.S. market with increase in their product portfolio at the same time

In October 2015, Capsugel launched its enTRinsic drug delivery technology platform. The technology allows oral delivery for a variety of compounds including proteins, vaccines and peptides which further assists enTRinsic technology to expands the range of targeted and modified release solutions

Segmentation: Global Sustained Release Drugs Market

By Product

Gelatin

Polymers

Minerals

Sugars

Chitosan

By Administration Route

Oral

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Transdermal

Vaginal

Ophthalmic

Intravenous

By Technology

Targeted Delivery

Micro Encapsulation

Wurster Technique

Transdermal

Implants

Coacervation

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

