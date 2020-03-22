Tahini Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2027

The Tahini market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Tahini market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the global Tahini market are elaborated thoroughly in the Tahini market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Tahini market players.

competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the competition in the global tahini market. Key categories of providers covered in the report are tahini suppliers, manufacturers, and a list of major retailers and raw material suppliers. Detailed profiles of tahini providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the global tahini market.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type Paste & Spreads Desserts & Other Sweets Sauces & Dips

By Distribution Channel Modern Retail Conventional Retail Exports HORECA

By Product Size Below 50 Grams 50 – 150 Grams Above 150 Grams

By Production Process Industrial Process Conventional Process

By Region North America GCC West Asia North Africa South Europe U.K. Rest of Europe Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of Middle East & Africa



Research methodology

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global tahini market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on the technology trends. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category. Bottom-up approach has been used to validate numbers reached and the market numbers for end use applications. Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, wholesale & retail trade, merchandise trade and prices have been considered to arrive at indicated market numbers.

Key metrics

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. Further, all market segments are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify various key trends governing the global tahini market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global tahini market. Finally, we know the importance of dissecting the different market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global tahini market, and towards this end, we have developed a market attractiveness index to help market players identify current and future market opportunities.

Objectives of the Tahini Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Tahini market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Tahini market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Tahini market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Tahini market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Tahini market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Tahini market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

The Tahini market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Tahini market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Tahini market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

