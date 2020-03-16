Tannin Market Research, Development, Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the worldwide Tannin Market is anticipated to reach around USD 3,755 million by 2026. In 2017, the leather tanning application dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Europe accounted for the majority share in the global tannin market.

The rapid increase in the demand of tannin from leather industry majorly drives the growth of this market. Growing demand from wine industry, and increasing disposable income especially in developing regions support the market growth. The consumers are increasingly consuming alcohol owing to rising living standards, rising disposable income, and improving lifestyles. The rising demand of luxury goods, automobiles with luxurious leather interiors, clothes, and shoes is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The growing use of tannin in applications such as healthcare, and wood adhesives would further supplement the market growth. New emerging markets, and emerging consumer demographics would provide growth opportunities for tannin market in the coming years.

Europe accounted for the majority of the market share in 2017. The highly established wine industry majorly drives the market growth in the region. The increasing demand from the leather and automotive segment further augments the adoption of tannin. Leather is used in the automotive segment to design luxurious interiors for cars. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing population, rising disposable incomes, and improving lifestyles in developing countries of this region. A significant increase in the demand for luxury leather goods, and food manufacturing industry has been registered in the region, thereby boosting the tannin market. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

Tannin is used in various applications such as leather tanning, wine production, and wood adhesives among others. The leather tanning segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand of leather from textiles and automotive industries. Leather tanning involves treating of animal skins and hides for the production of leather. Rising disposable income, high standards of living, and growing demand for leather goods drive the growth of the market.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Forestal Mimosa Ltd., Tannin Corporation, Laffort SA, Tanac S.A., Tanin Sevnica d.d., Zhushan County Tianxin Medical & Chemical Co., Ltd., S.A. Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V., Polson Ltd., W. Ulrich GmbH, and Ever s.r.l. among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Tannin Market Insights

3.1. Tannin – Industry snapshot

3.2. Tannin – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Tannin Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Tannin – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Tannin Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Tannin Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Tannin Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Tannin Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Tannin Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Tannin Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Tannin Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Product Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Hydrolysable

4.3. Non hydrolysable

4.4. Phlorotannins

5. Tannin Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Leather Tanning

5.3. Wood Adhesives

5.4. Wine Production

5.5. Others

6. Tannin Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.3. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.3.5. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.6. Middle East & Africa

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Forestal Mimosa Ltd.

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Tannin Corporation

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Laffort SA

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Tanac S.A.

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Tanin Sevnica d.d.

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. Zhushan County Tianxin Medical & Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. A. Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V.

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

7.8. Polson Ltd.

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Recent Developments

7.9. Ulrich GmbH

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Financials

7.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.9.4. Recent Developments

7.10. Ever s.r.l.

7.10.1. Overview

7.10.2. Financials

7.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.10.4. Recent Developments

7.10.5. Recent Developments

