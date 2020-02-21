Tantalum Capacitors Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Techniques, Overview, Segmentations, Classifications & Forecasts to 2026

Tantalum capacitors are a subtype of electrolytic capacitors. They are made of tantalum metal which acts as an anode, covered by a layer of oxide which acts as the dielectric, surrounded by a conductive cathode. The use of tantalum allows for a very thin dielectric layer. This results in a higher capacitance value per volume, superior frequency characteristics compared to many other types of capacitors and excellent stability over time. Tantalum capacitors are generally polarized, which means that they may only be connected to a DC supply observing the correct terminal polarity. The downside to using tantalum capacitors is their unfavorable failure mode which may lead to thermal runaway, fires and small explosions, but this can be prevented through the use of external failsafe devices such as current limiters or thermal fuses. Technology advances allow tantalum capacitors to be used in a wide variety of circuits, often found in laptops, automotive industry, cell phones and others, most often in the form of surface mounted devices (SMD). These surface mount tantalum capacitors claim much less space on the printed circuit board and allow for greater packing densities.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Tantalum Capacitors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.

China domestic Tantalum Capacitors industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 11% of total production capacity. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor.

Europe and North America dominated the Tantalum Capacitors market in 2014. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for automotive Tantalum Capacitors within the forecast period.

The market report evaluates the market size, recent trends, and development status of the Tantalum Capacitors market, along with the investment opportunities, government policies, regional analysis, market dynamics, drivers, constraints, opportunities, growth trajectory of the Tantalum Capacitors market, value chain analysis, and a competitive analysis. Technological innovations will boost the output of the product, expanding its downstream applications. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, which includes emerging players, suppliers, available alternatives, customers, and leading companies, offers critical data that helps readers get a holistic outlook of the Tantalum Capacitors market.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Kemet

Kyocera(AVX)

Vishay

Panasonic

Rohm Semiconductor

TE Connectivity

Abracon

CEC

Sunlord

The evaluation also includes the rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, and average product price and market shares of key players. The information gathered is further broken down by including regional markets, production plants, and product types available in the market. Other key points, like competitive analysis and trends, concentration rate, mergers & acquisitions, expansion tactics, which are vital to establishing a business in the sector, have also been included in the report.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tantalum foil electrolytic capacitor

Tantalum capacitors with porous anode and liquid electrolyte

Tantalum capacitors with porous anode and solid electrolyte

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Communications

Computer

Industrial

Military

Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share, CAGR, and forecast (2019-2026) of the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapters Covered in this report:

Chapter 1 gives an overview of the Tantalum Capacitors market, along with a global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. This chapter provides a forecast and overall assessment of the market based on product types, applications, and regions.

Chapter 2 discusses the market landscape and the major players involved. It offers a competitive analysis of the global market while focusing on the essential information pertaining to the leading companies operating in the industry.

Chapter 3 gives an extensive analysis of the key companies engaged in the Tantalum Capacitors industry. The vital information offered in the report includes company profiles, product range, specifications, applications, end uses, and their market standing, along with an elaborate business outlook.

Chapter 4 provides a global assessment of the Tantalum Capacitors sector by evaluating the overall market share, gross revenue, cost structure, production, and CAGR by product types.

Chapter 5 includes the applications of Tantalum Capacitors by looking at the rate of consumption as well as the growth trajectory of each application in recent years.

Chapter 6 looks at the rate of production, consumption, export/import status, and the demand-supply dynamics, as observed in the regional markets of the Tantalum Capacitors sector.

Chapter 7 focuses on the revenue generation, production, pricing volatility, cost structure, and profit margin of Tantalum Capacitors in the leading regions. The analysis of production, revenue, price, and gross margin of the different regions has also been included in this chapter.

Chapter 8 performs a production analysis, including raw material analysis, process analysis, and cost analysis, to give an exhaustive assessment of the manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 elaborates on the industrial chain of Tantalum Capacitors. This chapter gives value chain analysis, raw material availability, and downstream customers.

Chapter 10 gives accurate insights into the current and future market dynamics.

Chapter 11 gives a 360° view of the Tantalum Capacitors market, including the inspection of the global production, revenue forecast, and regional landscape. It also predicts the development of the Tantalum Capacitors market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the report with the highlights and detailed findings of the research study.

Chapter 13 lists the research methodologies adopted, and the sources of the information referred to in the study.

In conclusion, the Tantalum Capacitors Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.